Fort Knox commanding general shares personal 9/11 experience at Patriot Day ceremony

Jenn DeHaan



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Soldiers, first responders, veterans and community members gathered Saturday morning at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery – Central in Radcliff to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.



Commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis delivered the keynote speech – during which he described his own account of the events 20 years ago.



Davis had been in Washington D.C. during the attack.



“I still remember that morning,” said Davis. “I was a 32-year-old captain stationed at Fort Myer, Virginia in The Old Guard. We were just finishing a full honors funeral. As we were coming through the gate, Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.



“Confusion and horror gripped us all.”



Davis described walking into the company headquarters after the plane hit and seeing everyone there gathered around the television. He said it was then he discovered two other planes had hit the World Trade Center.



“I stood there and went ‘What is going on?’” said Davis. “At that very moment, with many of my Soldiers standing around me, the South Tower collapsed.”

Davis’ eyes filled with tears as he explained what happened next.

“The fire from the Pentagon was there – we could see it,” said Davis. “We loaded up every single Soldier, went down to the Pentagon, and did what we could to support. All 140 Soldiers, no questions asked, we just went.”



The crowd was silent as Davis talked about how it felt to be part of the historical event.



“We were down there for 24 hours to help where we could,” said Davis, “and I will share with all of you: no movie or TV show properly prepares you for what we witnessed at the crash site.

“From that day, the fight was on – and we knew that.”



Davis said over the 20 years since the attacks, he has served and deployed with many Soldiers who signed up to serve following 9/11. He listed the names of some he knew personally who lost their lives in combat – one of which was from Hardin County.



“First Lt. Eric Yates was a 2008 graduate of Western Kentucky University and grew up in Rineyville,” said Davis, who planned to meet with the Soldier’s family after the ceremony. “I share the pain with Eric’s parents having lost such a fine, young man after sustaining injuries in Kandahar province.”



Yates was further honored at the General George Patton Museum as part of a special tribute to Soldiers who have fought in the wars in Afghanistan and its surrounding regions over the past few decades. His uniform, along with personal artifacts and Army gear of other veterans, was on display in a special one-day-only exhibit.



Visitors to the museum can also view the uniform of Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude, the highest ranking general officer who was killed at the Pentagon on 9/11 and for whom the U.S. Army Human Resources Command complex at Fort Knox is named. A fire truck damaged during that attack is also displayed, both of which can be seen any time the museum is open.



Following Davis’ speech, Soldiers conducted a traditional flag folding presentation and firefighters rang the “striking of the four fives” series of bell chimes. During the ceremony, it was stated the five bell strikes, repeated four times, symbolizes a firefighter dying in the line of duty:



“This can be traced back to 1865, when the New York City Fire Department informed firefighters of the death of President Abraham Lincoln. This custom has continued to the present day.”



Many veterans attended the ceremony, which concluded with a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. Jordan Clouse, who served in the Army from 1979 to 2016 and now works at Fort Knox, could only think of one word to describe the effect the morning’s tribute had on him.



“Sobering,” said Clouse. “Twenty years ago and now all that’s happened, I just wish we had that spirit and unity still today.”



Nearly 3,000 Americans were killed as a result of the 9/11 attacks. Davis said he’ll always remember how the United States came together, and be proud of how many Soldiers were inspired to join the Army afterward.



“Today, our great men and women of all backgrounds continue to selflessly serve this great nation,” said Davis; “ready to deploy, fight and win decisively against any adversary, anytime, anywhere.”



Editor’s note: To view additional photos from the day’s events, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortknoxky/albums/with/72157719834728489

