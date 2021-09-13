Reaching out: Leaders focus on workforce engagement through virtual CAP Summit

Virtual workday schedules of attending meetings and routine tasks are now accomplished through the click of a mouse, swift keyboard strokes and the mercy of a good internet connection.



But what happens when some office duties become challenging due to a disabling health condition or limitation? Where can Department of Defense employees and service members turn to for help in discussing job challenges and identifying potential solutions?



One DoD resource that supports active-duty service members and civilian personnel is the Computer/Electronic Accommodations Program (CAP), which supports the workforce through assistive technology and devices. CAP resources can identify the most appropriate tools for a home /work office environment, provide access to ergonomic equipment including keyboards, lumbar support devices and screen magnification software, and conduct needs assessments via telephone and email.



“CAP can help change someone from feeling down and dejected to feeling ready to work at their optimal performance-while providing the tools they need to conquer their challenges— all at no cost to their agency,” said Michael Young, program manager and team leader.



Despite COVID 19 challenges, CAP leaders are moving forward with sharing ideas and information by hosting a Virtual Joint Disability Summit, "Adapting to a New Virtual World" Sept. 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This virtual forum will host both DoD and federal agencies to encourage discussions on current workplace environments and challenges.



“This forum will start the strategic discussion we need to hear,” said CAP Director Curtis Bell. “We definitely don’t have all the answers, so we need to hear how to provide the best accommodations to individuals, and learn from them in the process.”

Bell added that each panel discussions will be live in an effort to help start engagement and initiate interaction about new ideas and agency challenges.

“If we don’t hear from individuals, we have no idea of how we can make things better,” he said.

“There’s a lot of old information out there. People and organizations are constantly changing, so this forum will help unravel who’s who through associating names with direct organizations.”



In addition, Young said he feels the summit will engage senior leaders and help identify relevant challenges in the way ahead.

“The CAP program leaders understand that it’s easy to feel overwhelmed in a remote environment when limitations can prevent individuals from reaching their optimal performance,” he said



Email cap.outreach@mail.mil to sign up for the CAP's Virtual Joint Disability Summit, "Adapting to a New Virtual World" September, 23, 2021 from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. EST and to stay-up-to-date on CAP news https://www.facebook.com/DoDCAP

