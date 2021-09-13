CNRC Wants You to Join the Sea Cadets

MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez recently released his 15 priorities for his second year in charge of NRC. Chief among those focuses is more engagement with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.

“We recognize that the Sea Cadets is a youth organization dedicated to developing individuals with a high propensity to serve,” said Velez. “Through presence and engagement with local Naval Sea Cadets units, we hope to serve and strengthen the bonds within our communities.”

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a nationally recognized military youth leadership development program with more than 400 units throughout the United States, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, and Guam. The organization’s core values mirror those promoted by the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard and reflect their mission and vision. The organization also actively trains its participants in the customs and courtesies of the Navy along with basic seamanship, watch standing protocol and fitness standards.

The Naval Sea Cadet Corps program, sponsored by the Navy League, is for youth ages 13 through 17. Also included under the Naval Sea Cadet Corps umbrella is their junior program, the League Cadet Corps, for youth ages 10 to 13.

Basic acclimation to the military is one of the many benefits that participation in the Sea Cadets provides. Cadets who enlist in the armed services are often eligible for military advanced pay-grade programs, which can result in advancement of two pay grades in some services. The Sea Cadets program has also had a positive impact on some prospective special programs’ applicants, with more than 10 percent of the midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy being former Sea Cadets.

Sailors are already answering Rear Adm. Dennis Velez’s call to volunteer for the Sea Cadets. Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Shea Fehringer, a member of NRC’s First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA), began volunteering with the local Sea Cadet division, BB-43, shortly before NRC announced the Sea Cadets as a top priority. She said she initially got involved because she was looking for a way to have a positive impact on teenagers and possible future Sailors.

"The reason I reached out to the Sea Cadets as a CNRC FCPOA member was to give our Sailors an opportunity to volunteer in a leadership role with the possibility of becoming more involved as a drill instructor within the program,” said Fehringer. “Through volunteering, the Sea Cadets can learn about what the actual Navy is like. We can tell them what deployments are like, what the different rates are and what opportunities and experiences Sailors get from being active duty.”

While many who have served might be more likely to volunteer with the program, prior service is not a requirement, leaving some Sea Cadet squadrons without the real-life experience of Sailors who have been to the fleet. With a new commitment to the program being emphasized by NRC, members of the Sea Cadets are looking forward to more direct engagement with their active-duty components. For Sea Cadet Lt. j.g. Andrea Thomas, the commanding officer of Fort McHenry Division and Training Ship Constellation, the support from headquarters represents an investment in the future.

“Sea and League Cadets is an excellent youth organization for both young men and women to learn and demonstrate leadership skills, build confidence within themselves, learn their strengths and receive opportunities for improvement,” said Thomas. “Investing in our young people helps benefit a better future for all of us.”

To view whether or not there is a unit in your area, see ways in which you can get involved, or would like to learn more about the volunteering opportunities available with the Sea Cadets, visit www.seacadets.org.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil.

