Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Commander Mary Pelton, a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, right, pauses for a photo during her promotion ceremony held Friday, September 3 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

Sailors assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated excellence and dedication of their officers and enlisted during two ceremonies held the first week of September aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.