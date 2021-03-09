Sailors assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated excellence and dedication of their officers and enlisted during two ceremonies held the first week of September aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 08:40
|Story ID:
|405066
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT