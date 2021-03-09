Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence

    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence

    Courtesy Photo | Lt. Commander Mary Pelton, a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, right, pauses for a photo...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated excellence and dedication of their officers and enlisted during two ceremonies held the first week of September aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 08:40
    Story ID: 405066
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence
    Cherry Point Clinic Officers Promote, Enlisted Recognized for Excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    sailors
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT