Twenty Future Sailors Conduct Joint Service Swear-In During 20th Anniversary of 9/11

ST. LOUIS – Twenty Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America Future Sailors took the oath of enlistment during a joint service swear-in ceremony at Busch Stadium in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11, 2021.



More than 80 recruits from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, along with several recruiters from each military branch, arrived at Busch Stadium on the vicennial anniversary of 9/11.



“I am more than humbled to be here representing the U.S. Navy,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Sierra Clark, a recruiter assigned to NTAG Mid America. “I think it’s incredible that all the branches came together to commemorate and honor such an important day.”



Shortly after making their way through the security gates, the recruits and recruiters made their way to the batter’s eye for the swear-in ceremony. While making their way through the stands, they were met with cheers from a supportive crowd who applauded and waved.



Already in attendance at the batter’s eye were approximately 30 members St. Louis police department and fire department members, who were holding an oversized U.S. flag.



After getting into formation according to the respective military branches, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, commanding general of Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, administered the oath of enlistment to the enlistees.



Hoyle, who commissioned in 1994, was the executive officer of the 242nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Battalion in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), the official name used by the U.S. government for the global war on terrorism after the Sept. 11 attacks occurred. During her time supporting OEF, Hoyle and her EOD Soldiers had the critical mission of locating and defeating improvised explosive devices in Afghanistan, keeping troops out of harm’s way.



On the other side of the spectrum, Future Sailor Kiara Moore, who participated in the swear-in ceremony, was born around the same time Hoyle was deployed to Afghanistan. Although Moore came into this world after the events of 9/11, she still understands the importance of never forgetting those who perished.



“Even though it happened years before my time, I still feel deeply saddened,” said Moore. “My heart goes out to all the friends and families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. I hope no one ever forgets.”



A large call to service happened after 9/11 occurred, with people enlisting to defend their nation’s freedom. Now that 20 years have transpired since then, those personnel will be retiring shortly, making way for new personnel to lead the way for the next 20 years.



However, that doesn’t mean 9/11 will be forgotten. The new generation of Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and Coast Guardsmen all understand what transpired. They also understand how the U.S. not only grieved together… but healed together as well. And they’re willing to defend America, like those who came before them.



“I know taking the oath today means I’m part of something greater now,” said Moore. “It’s up to us now. So, together with my brothers and sisters-in-arms, I’m going to take the fight to our enemies, so tragedies like September 11th never happen again.”



NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.11.2021 23:53 Story ID: 405000 Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twenty Future Sailors Conduct Joint Service Swear-In During 20th Anniversary of 9/11, by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.