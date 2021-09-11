Never Forget: Naval Base VC holds 9/11 ceremony

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210911-N-AS200-8641 Ventura County, Calif. – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) holds...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210911-N-AS200-8641 Ventura County, Calif. – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) holds a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, hosted by Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC, onboard Point Mugu, Sept. 11, 2021. NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

Ventura County, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) holds a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, hosted by Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC, onboard Point Mugu, Sept. 11, 2021.



On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked commercial aircraft and crashed two of them into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth hijacked plane crashed into an empty field in Western Pennsylvania.



The Twin Towers in New York City collapsed due to the damage from the impact and subsequent fires. Nearly 3,000 people were killed from 93 different countries. At the Pentagon, 184 people were killed, including civilians and service members, and 40 people were killed on Flight 93. It was the worst attack on American soil since the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 1941.



“The focus and mission of the military was forever changed after the events of September 11th, 2001,” said Kimnach. “Our primary mission shifted to preventing terrorism and seeking those who harbored terrorist.”



Of the 184 lives lost at the Pentagon, 42, military, civilian and contractors served the Navy. The Navy medical vessel, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), deployed to New York City to serve first responders. Onboard, individuals could get a hot meal, a place to rest, medical attention, and mental health counseling.



“Today when we remember 9/11, we need to set aside our differences and focus instead on what we have in common,” said Kimnach. “We need to unify to grieve and heal as a nation and forget about the issues that divide us, like politics, race, and gender. Let’s respect each other, care about each other and remember that we all have something in common; our lives are precious, and we are Americans.”



The ceremony consisted of speeches by the commanding officer, senior enlisted advisor, and command chaplain. The honor guard presented flags and the rifle platoon fired a 21-gun salute, while a trumpeter played taps during the laying of the wreath. A WWII flyover occurred during taps. Nearly 500 motorcycle riders participating in “Ride to the Flags” observed the ceremony.



“An entire generation was born after the 9/11 attacks,” said Sr. Chief Petty Officer Phillip Pickle, senior enlisted advisor, NBVC. “To ensure our Nation always remembers those whose lives were lost, it is important to educate our young service members and explain the sacrifices made that day and since then, and how they are relevant to their lives and our mission.”



NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicolas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. It is the largest employer in Ventura County and actively protects California’s largest coastal wetlands through its award-winning environmental programs.