Shared experience of 9/11

Story by: Spc. Miguel Miolan-Germosen

363rd Public Affairs Detachment



REMEMBER



FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico- 1st Mission Support Command recognizes the roles of the 311th Quartermaster Company and 246th Quartermaster Company on the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sept. 11.



This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and is a day to reflect on, and pay tribute to all soldiers and families involved.



The 311th QM CO and 246th QM CO are units from the U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico specialized in mortuary affairs. Their mission was to search for the deceased, and to collect their belongings on the scene.



I was watching the development on the news early that day, when I knew there was a high chance that we will be call upon, said Col. Hector Martinez, former 311th QM CO commander.



Back then, Martinez was a 2nd lieutenant mobilizing for the first time.



The mission of the 311th QM started with more than eighty soldier, but it reached over two hundred in the following days.



At first, we had to search for human remains. Part of the Pentagon collapsed and personnel had to cut sections of the area. Hence, the mortuary affairs unit could properly examine and take care of the deceased, said Col. Martinez.



“When we arrived, we place our belongings in a gym, and then we were transported to the Pentagon where we were initially briefed,” said Col. Martinez.



The unit had in place a 24-hour rotation, in which some twenty-plus soldiers were attached in each group. The first mission was the north parking lot area, he said.



“I was amazed and impressed by the soldier to do what was needed,” said Col. Martinez. “They did not care if they had to work twelve or twenty-four hours.”



246th QM Co was not immediately mobilized; they were attached a few days after to the 311th QM.



When we arrived, we worked on the recovery of personal effects, said Sgt. 1st Class Roque Barrios, who back then was a sergeant.



The aftermath of the 9/11 attacks led to 2,750 losses of life in New York, 184 at the Pentagon and 44 in Pennsylvania.



The shared experienced of September 11, 2001, unified Americans families, soldiers and civilians alike. Many Americans were inspired to join the Army in response to these attacks.



Since 9/11, 100% of the Army Reserve-Puerto Rico units have mobilized and deployed in support of the current war. Approximately 5,000 troops from this command have answered the Nation’s call to protect democracy and freedom.