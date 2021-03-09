U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Campbell leaders pledge to provide world-class customer service

Courtesy Photo | Command Sergeant Major Joseph Harbour, left, garrison senior enlisted adviser; and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sergeant Major Joseph Harbour, left, garrison senior enlisted adviser; and David Roudybush, deputy to the garrison commander watch as Col. Andrew Q. Jordan, garrison commander, signs the Installation Management Command Leadership Pledge Aug. 31 to reaffirm his commitment to excellence in service. Jerry Woller | U.S. Army see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Colonel Andrew Q. Jordan, Fort Campbell garrison commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Harbour, garrison senior enlisted adviser and David Roudybush, deputy to the garrison commander recognized civilian employees for their service excellence during a garrison workforce town hall Aug. 31 at Wilson Theater and remotely via videoconference. For Jordan and Roudybush it was their first opportunity to address the garrison workforce collectively since taking command at Fort Campbell.



Among the honors, the garrison command team presented certificates of achievement to members of the workforce who helped Fort Campbell attain the 2021 Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence, making the total 160 awardees one of the largest groups of individuals to be recognized for their achievements.



“This is absolutely the best team in the Army,” Jordan said. “That segues into the pride that I take when I go out into the community and the rest of the Army and explain to them the award that we just received. I absolutely could not be more proud to lead this team.”



Jordan, Harbour and Roudybush also signed the Installation Management Command Leadership Pledge to reaffirm their commitment to providing excellent customer service to Soldiers and Families.



The command team then signed the pledge, which reads:

“IMCOM leaders will provide our team members the same concern, respect and caring attitude that we expect them to share with our customers – Soldiers, Families, civilians and retirees. We pledge to position you for success with: an impactful onboarding and orientation experience, to welcome you to the United States Army Garrison team; clear performance standards, to include standards for service excellence; an individual development plan developed with your supervisor, reviewed during periodic counseling; opportunities for personal growth and professional development; a recognition program to reward service and performance excellence; engaged leaders who seek and welcome your input and take action to continuously improve the organization; an organization that embraces the concept of team, teamwork and empowerment; a promise to hold ourselves and each other accountable to our commitment to service excellence.”



The pledge was signed based on the premise that good customer service is a byproduct of how IMCOM leaders treat their professionals and serves as a promise to maintain a high standard of respect and accountability in the workplace.



Command team commitment

Jordan said he wants the civilian workforce to understand they are just as important as the Soldiers on the installation, and he will strive to ensure they are always treated equally.



“I just want to affirm my commitment to you all,” he said. “I’ve spent the last 23 years taking care of Soldiers and Families throughout different organizations. And I’m going to treat you no differently. I’m going to look at you all just as if you were my Soldiers.”



Jordan shared his history with Fort Campbell dates back to 2003-2004 and said he and his Family consider Fort Campbell home.



“We were blessed and excited to come back to Fort Campbell when the opportunity arose,” he said. “I can assure you this was our No. 1 choice when we asked the Army where to let us come, we said Fort Campbell and the Army said yes and we cannot complain.”



During his closing remarks, Jordan said he thought it was important to address the end of the war in Afghanistan and he hopes people will come to him with their concerns.



“I know we’ve got Afghanistan veterans in the crowd today, I am one,” he said. “I know we have folks that have left a lot of blood, sweat and tears in that country.”



Jordan said he wants to help anyone who needs support during this time, adding those who served in Afghanistan should be proud of their service.



“What I want to express to you, if you’re here today and you served in Afghanistan, your service was not in vain,” he said. “My commitment to you is if you’re having concerns and you need a sounding board, come see me, come see Command Sgt. Maj. Harbour. I know everybody processes this in a different way.”



Attention to detail

Roudybush spoke about the recent Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS, emphasizing the command team takes input from the civilian workforce very seriously.



“Both the Colonel and I are brand new to the command here,” he said. “We’re still processing the results. There are 124 pages of great, good quality comments from all of you as well as the 1,500 employees that are part of the garrison giving us feedback on what the command climate is.”



Roudybush wanted to ensure everyone understood no matter how much input they received it would all be read and taken into account. To drive the point home, he said he granted a request from a commenter challenging the command team to play a song at the town hall to prove the input had been read.



Shortly after his comments, Rick Astley’s voice filled the auditorium with a few verses of the 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up.”



“It’s to show that in 124 pages, we saw that comment,” Roudybush said, adding they do indeed pay attention to the little things.