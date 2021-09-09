NUWC Division Keyport observes Hispanic Heritage Month 2021

Courtesy Photo | 210811-N-AA999-999 KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 11, 2021) - Jessica Bean, a logistics...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210811-N-AA999-999 KEYPORT, Wash. (Aug. 11, 2021) - Jessica Bean, a logistics management specialist at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, at her workstation. Bean, a former U.S. Navy journalist from 1999 to 2005, has been a Department of the Navy civilian for the last four years, and is one of several employees recognized for Hispanic Heritage Month. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, observed Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NUWC Division Keyport acknowledges Jessica Bean, Obsolescence Management logistics management specialist.



Bean, a former U.S. Navy journalist from 1999 to 2005, has been a Department of the Navy civilian for the last four years.



“I enjoyed being (on) active duty so much,” said the Los Angeles native. “Working at Keyport was an opportunity to come back to work for the Navy. I knew I could apply the skills of being a project manager for government contractors in the commercial world, and a program manager at the Internal Revenue Service to (Naval Sea Systems Command).”



She received her undergraduate degree in Business Analytics and Economics before earning a Master’s Degree in Data Science from Penn State University, University Park, Pennsylvania.



As a logistics management specialist in Obsolescence Management, the former Nittany Lion is a system lead and business analyst working on predictive analytics and autonomous business processes and research.



This effort improves her branch’s decision-making capabilities for Undersea In-Service Engineering products and services.



“I try to remember and embrace my Hispanic heritage in all I do,” Bean said. “After all, this is a culture, a people, my ancestors. We all have culture no matter where or when we come from. These 30 days in September and October give us an opportunity to learn and remember the beauty and history of the many cultures that encompass Hispanic heritage. One of my favorite aspects of my Hispanic culture is the surrealism of the vibrant colors.”



Bean is an excellent employee according to Stephen Els, Obsolescence Management branch head.



“Jessica continuously seeks opportunities to implement new and enhanced obsolescence management capabilities that leverage leading edge research project output, significantly benefiting the efforts across the Obsolescence Management Division,” he said. “She’s an ambassador within the command and the local community, serving as a Keyport Circle lead, and mentoring Naval STEM student interns through the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program.”



Bean is mother to Carter, 19, Nevaeh, 16, and Selah, who is eight years old.



