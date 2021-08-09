Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13 shooters qualify for bronze pistol badge

    13 shooters qualify for bronze pistol badge

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Story by Annette Crawford 

    37th Training Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 2021 Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot, hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight, brought out 130 military participants, all vying to place in the top 10 percent.

    The event was held at the Chapman Training Annex Aug. 27. Competitors received a briefing on the Beretta M9 pistol, along with a safety briefing, before going out on the range. Shooters fired at 25 yards single-handed as well as double during slow/rapid firing portions of the course.

    “This competition helped bring units from all around Lackland together and bring a sense of normalcy back into our lives,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Sippola, 37th TRSS.

    Sippola organized the event along with Staff Sgt. Anthony Diehm; Staff Sgt. Dustin Fowler and his spouse, Brittany Fowler; Michael Sherburne; Matthew Viggato; and all Combat Arms instructors from the 37th TRSS.

    The top 10 percent best shooters, named below, may now wear the Air Force Bronze Excellence in Competition Pistol Badge on their blue uniform.

    Place Name/Unit Score

    Staff Sgt. Brett Miner, 37th TRSS, 268
    Tech. Sgt. John Davis, 322nd Training Squadron, 261
    Tech. Sgt. Amaris Pendleton, 343rd TRS, 254
    Staff Sgt. Paul Frazier, 37th TRSS, 250
    Tech. Sgt. William Klein, 321st TRS, 248
    U.S. Army Maj. Richard Vincent, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 245
    Tech. Sgt. Alexander Scott, 37th TRSS, 243
    Tech. Sgt. Justin Sonan, 149th Maintenance Squadron, 243
    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Porche, 343rd TRS, 240
    Tech. Sgt. David Stivers, 344th TRS, 238
    Master Sgt. Jason Dalton, 344th TRS, 237
    Tech. Sgt. Michael Sortino, 343rd TRS, 237
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Reid, 37th TRSS, 236

