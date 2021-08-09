13 shooters qualify for bronze pistol badge

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Brett Miner and Tech. Sgt. Alexander Scott of the 37th Training Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Brett Miner and Tech. Sgt. Alexander Scott of the 37th Training Support Squadron await instructions from Michael Sherburne at the 2021 Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot at the Chapman Training Annex, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Aug. 27, 2021. Thirteen competitors placed in the top 10 percent and qualified for the Air Force Bronze Excellence in Competition Pistol Badge. Miner placed first with a score of 268 and Scott placed seventh with a score of 243. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tristin English) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 2021 Excellence in Competition Pistol Shoot, hosted by the 37th Training Support Squadron Combat Weapons Flight, brought out 130 military participants, all vying to place in the top 10 percent.



The event was held at the Chapman Training Annex Aug. 27. Competitors received a briefing on the Beretta M9 pistol, along with a safety briefing, before going out on the range. Shooters fired at 25 yards single-handed as well as double during slow/rapid firing portions of the course.



“This competition helped bring units from all around Lackland together and bring a sense of normalcy back into our lives,” said Staff Sgt. Justin Sippola, 37th TRSS.



Sippola organized the event along with Staff Sgt. Anthony Diehm; Staff Sgt. Dustin Fowler and his spouse, Brittany Fowler; Michael Sherburne; Matthew Viggato; and all Combat Arms instructors from the 37th TRSS.



The top 10 percent best shooters, named below, may now wear the Air Force Bronze Excellence in Competition Pistol Badge on their blue uniform.



Place Name/Unit Score



Staff Sgt. Brett Miner, 37th TRSS, 268

Tech. Sgt. John Davis, 322nd Training Squadron, 261

Tech. Sgt. Amaris Pendleton, 343rd TRS, 254

Staff Sgt. Paul Frazier, 37th TRSS, 250

Tech. Sgt. William Klein, 321st TRS, 248

U.S. Army Maj. Richard Vincent, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 245

Tech. Sgt. Alexander Scott, 37th TRSS, 243

Tech. Sgt. Justin Sonan, 149th Maintenance Squadron, 243

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Porche, 343rd TRS, 240

Tech. Sgt. David Stivers, 344th TRS, 238

Master Sgt. Jason Dalton, 344th TRS, 237

Tech. Sgt. Michael Sortino, 343rd TRS, 237

Staff Sgt. Christopher Reid, 37th TRSS, 236