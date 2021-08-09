‘Come Home’ to sidewalk sales: September event gives families a chance to save more as they stock up for school lunches

Courtesy Photo | School is back and so are commissary sidewalk sales. Throughout September, stateside...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | School is back and so are commissary sidewalk sales. Throughout September, stateside commissary patrons can stock up on their favorite items at significant savings during these Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) events. see less | View Image Page

By Christopher Long, DeCA marketing and mass media specialist





FORT LEE, Va. – School is back and so are commissary sidewalk sales. Throughout September, stateside commissary patrons can stock up on their favorite items at significant savings during these Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) events.



Customers can check the commissary website for the date and times of their locally held sidewalk sales (http://commissaries.com/sidewalk-sales). These events offer a variety of options to choose from such as snacks, beverages, pet food, international foods, baking goods, canned goods, non-food items, and health and beauty products.



“Sidewalk sales provide military members and their families extra savings on case items similar to what they’d see in commercial club stores,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, DeCA’s senior enlisted advisor to the agency director. “Whether returning to the classroom or learning remotely, our young military children deserve quality meals, and the commissary and our industry partners are bringing these items to them at greater savings.”



Look for additional savings and value as the commissary recognizes back-to-school, family meals, food safety, and Hispanic Heritage month.



Customers can download the latest sales flyer (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer). The flyer is filled with great savings and includes nutritious eating tips and ways to prepare affordable meals using the commissary online recipe book (https://www.commissaries.com/recipes/all-recipes). They may also visit the savings center (https://commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center) to take advantage of more savings, like the Your Everyday Savings (YES!) program, the Commissary Rewards Card’s digital coupons and current promotions.



Even greater savings are available through Commissary Store Brands (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) – Freedom’s Choice, Homebase, TopCare, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, Flock’s Finest, Wide Awake Coffee, Crav’n and Pure Harmony.



As a reminder, OCONUS stores may have substitute events for certain promotional programs. Here are a number of sales specials to consider for September commissary savings:



• Deli/Bakery: Sept. 22-28, save more during the fall cheese sales event featuring Boar’s Head cheese flavors.



• Commissary Store Brands: Through Sept. 12, save 32 percent on Tippy Toes diapers. Through Sept. 30, save 25 percent on Freedom’s Choice enhanced purified water. Through Sept. 12, save on Freedom’s Choice 3-bag popcorn varieties get 5 for $5.



• Breakfast items for all occasions: Through Sept. 12, save up to 46 percent on General Mills cereals, 37 percent on Folgers ground coffee classic and 28 percent on assorted K-cup and 28 percent on Café Bustelo. Sept. 13-26, save up to 29 percent on Kashi cereals and 25 percent on Nature Valley granola breakfast bars. Sept. 27 – Oct. 10, save 42 percent on General Mills cereals, 40 percent on Maxwell House coffee, 37 percent on Nature Valley biscuits, 33 percent on cereal granola bars, 26 percent on Kellogg’s cereals, 25 percent on Farm Fresh French toast sticks and 24 percent on Pillsbury toaster strudel.



• Lunch meats for school: Through Sept. 12, save up to 27 percent on select Oscar Mayer lunchmeats and 19 percent on Armour lunch maker fun kits. Sept. 13-26, save 29 percent on Oscar Meyer lunchmeats. Sept. 27 – Oct. 10, save 26 percent on select Oscar Mayer and Hillshire Farms lunchmeats.



• Kids’ Lunchbox Drinks: Through Sept. 12, save 58 percent on Santa Cruz Mango and Strawberry lemonade, 22 percent on V8 juices and 13 percent on Yoo-hoo children’s drinks. Sept. 13-26, save 31 percent on Tazo tea bags, 28 percent on Minute Maid juice packs and 25 percent on Pedialyte sports drinks.



• Home care essentials: Through Sept. 12, save 26 percent on Pine-Sol Cleaner Original Scent and 17 percent of Clorox disinfecting wipes. Sept. 13-26, save 37 percent on GE Lighting bulbs, 28 percent on Dawn dish washing liquids, 28 percent on Febreze air effects, 27 percent on Bounty paper towels and 27 percent on Bounce fabric sheets. Sept. 27 – Oct. 10, save 28 percent on Dawn dishwashing liquid.



• Dairy Snacks! Through Sept. 12, save 58 percent on Philadelphia brick cream cheese, up to 56 percent on Kraft American and Swiss cheese slices, 40 percent on Breakstone sour cream, 31 percent on Yoplait yogurts and 28 percent on Kraft shredded and sliced cheeses. Sept. 13-26, save 37 percent on Sargento sacking cheese sticks, up to 34 percent on Kozy Shack puddings and 25 percent on Sargento cheese slices. Sept. 27 – Oct. 10, save 53 percent on Kraft Monterey Jack chunk cheese, 34 percent on Sargento shredded cheese, 31 percent on Yoplait yogurts and 28 percent on Kraft shredded and sliced cheeses.



• Purina Military Cat Club: Purina gives back to authorized military shoppers who have a cat. Members receive a welcome gift, high value coupons valid only at the Commissary, and sweepstakes offers throughout the year. Purina uses the My Military Savings (http://www.MyMilitarySavings.com) and Military Wives Savings (C:\Users\longc\Documents\Marketing\Promotions & Marketing\News Releases\September\ww.MilitaryWivesSaving.com) to further promote the club. To sign up go to http://www.militarycatclub.com.



“I cannot stress enough how much you save – about 25 percent annually – by using your commissary benefit,” Saucedo said. “For our patrons who have not shopped their commissary, we welcome you to come experience a great shopping atmosphere and to take advantage of savings you’ve earned.”

-DeCA-





ABOUT DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.