Fighting Fitz is Back

    SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) is one step closer to operational tasking, after successfully completing a five-day Re-Integration Material Inspection with the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), Sept. 3, 2021.

    USS Fitzgerald’s inspection was particularly thorough as it tested all equipment aboard to mark its re-integration into the Fleet after a three-year repair period.

    A team of more than 60 INSURV inspectors conducted over 1,000 checks on the ship’s equipment. Fitzgerald passed INSURV with a score of above average. “To have watched this crew bring USS Fitzgerald out of the shipyard and work through a very busy basic phase schedule while maintaining a constant strain on INSURV preparations makes me extremely proud,” said Cmdr. Scott Wilbur, commanding officer of USS Fitzgerald. “This is an exceptional crew and we’ve achieved this result by hard work, teamwork, and a consistent desire to improve.”

    INSURV covered functional areas across all departments including deck, habitability, supply, damage control, navigation, engineering, weapons, and combat systems. Many of the checks required coordination between multiple divisions and departments, helping to strengthen relationships critical to an effective warfighting team.

    "It has been a privilege to watch how far the ship has come since stepping onboard in 2016,” said Aegis Fire Controlman 2nd Class Korey Hodge. “The transformation is almost indescribable but wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the crew, past and present, spending countless hours in three different homeports rebuilding the Fitzgerald from the keel up, back into a warship. Now certified, lethal, and mission ready, the Fitz is truly back in the fight!"

    The team of inspectors assessed the cleanliness and preservation of the ship, as well as every other aspect that would materially affect the vessel’s ability deploy for combat operations. This inspection gave the crew of Fitzgerald increased confidence, knowing that the ship and its crew are ready for deployment.

    USS Fitzgerald is part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Three and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21, and will be training with USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

