P-8A Aircrew Make Daring Save of Navy Sailor

79, UNITED STATES MINOR OUTLYING ISLANDS 09.08.2021 Courtesy Story Patrol Squadron 46

By: Lt. Neil Davis, Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 Public Affairs



OAK HARBOR, Wash. -- The primary mission of the United States Navy’s P-8A Poseidon is long-range anti-submarine warfare. On occasion, however, the wide-ranging capabilities of the aircraft are requested to provide support for different missions. In this instance, the urgent call came in the middle of the night Aug. 9, 2021— a Sailor in critical condition required a medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) from Midway Island, a remote Pacific island with a rich naval history.



The request came from USS Higgins (DDG 76), a United States Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyer. One of her sailors was in a rapidly deteriorating medical condition. With limited medical facilities onboard, they required relocation to a hospital as soon as possible. The Higgins and her crew headed to Midway Island to rendezvous with the Grey Knights of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, currently detached to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.



Led by mission commander, Lt. Alex Miller, the Grey Knight’s Combat Aircrew (CAC) 1 took off early the next morning. While identifying the hazards for their mission, CAC-1 quickly realized that a bird strike was a significant threat to the mission. Midway Island is well known as a bird sanctuary; nearly three million birds migrate to its coast every summer.



Upon arrival at Midway Island, the aircrew noted large flocks of birds swarming both ends of the airfield. A bird strike would not only jeopardize the mission but also place the crew and aircraft at risk. The ground crew did their best to clear the runway of the avian hazard, and the Grey Knight aircrew utilized the onboard sensors to evaluate and mitigate the avian hazards. Lt. Alex Miller recalled that “after conducting real-time operational risk management the aircraft commander executed a safe landing.”



Higgins personnel transported the Sailor onto the P-8A. Once again, the Grey Knight aircrew risked taking off into a densely populated area of birds. Using the maximum performance capability of the CFM-56 turbofan engines and proper coordination and timing with the Midway ground crew, CAC-1 successfully launched. The Grey Knights completed the three hour transit to Hawaii and delivered the Sailor to the emergency services standing by at Marine Corps Base Kaneohe Bay.



Safely on deck, Miller stated that "years of training and practice prepare us for moments like these. We executed duties beyond what is normally required to bring home a Sailor in need...I couldn't be more proud of our crew and the steadfast resolve each person showed.”



The Sailor is stabilized and recovering well.

With the moniker of “The Oldest and the Best,” The VP-46 Grey Knights recently returned from a seven-month deployment conducting anti-submarine warfare operations and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. VP-46 is homeported at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington with a detachment assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. They continue to prove the multi-mission capability of the P-8A Poseidon around the world.