Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet OS1 Jacob Arnold! He is currently serving as a #RecruitDivisionCommander at the #Navy’s only #BootCamp



“I come from a long-time military family. My aunt was in the Navy. I had several grandfathers and uncles that were in the Army and in the Marines. It’s a long family tradition to join the United States military.”



Five years ago, Arnold left #Houston #Texas to become an #OperationsSpecialist . He grew up with a sense of admiration for civic duty.



“I always had a sense of pride, and growing up, seeing people in uniforms, whether it’s firefighters, police officers, or military, I looked up to them. They were the reasons we had our freedoms. I viewed them as heroes growing up.”



He credits his aunt with inspiring him to join the Navy. He looked up to her work ethic, and the way she transformed while serving the country as a boatswain’s mate.



“You see the image, you see that person, as one of the best people ever. It’s someone who volunteered their service and they could be doing anything else, but they chose to serve the United States and the people.”



Arnold’s first assignment was Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, near #Honolulu #Hawaii .



When asked where he’d been…



“Well, my very first port ever when I was 18 was Australia. Dubai, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Djibouti, Seychelles, Singapore …”



Afterwards, he volunteered to become an RDC. He felt that he could relate well with young recruits.



“I always had the intention, and had success in promoting real quick and seeing so many countries on three deployments. I feel like I can go reach a generation that I’m closer to in age. My [perspective] can look more relevant and timely.”



When not at work, Arnold keeps up with his friends and family. He quipped that he’s pretty normal and enjoys movies, video games, and plays basketball. OS1 believes that a young recruit can easily see where the road may lead five years into the future, rather than 15 or 20.



#Hooyah OS1 Arnold!

