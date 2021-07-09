Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners continue search for missing mariner off Kauai

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class David Graham 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews and partners are searching for Philip Grenz, a 67 year-old male last seen departing Nawiliwili Harbor, Kauai, towards Haleiwa, Oahu, Tuesday.

    The mariner is operating the 42-foot sailing vessel Epic with a black-hull and teak deck.

    Multiple Coast Guard air and surface crews are searching with assistance from the Navy, Air Force, Civil Air Patrol, and local agencies.

    At 1:25 a.m., Saturday, Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report of the missing mariner who departed Nawiliwili Harbor and had not arrived at his next port of call in Haleiwa, Oahu. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched Coast Guard rescue crews.

    Currently searching are-

    - An Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew
    - An Air Station Barbers Point HH-65 Dolphin aircrew
    - The Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak
    - A Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircrew
    - An Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircrew
    - A Coast Guard Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
    - A Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew
    - Civil Air Patrol Cessna 1A2 aircrews
    - Kauai County Ocean Safety
    - Honolulu Fire Department
    - Honolulu Ocean Safety
    - Honolulu County Sheriff's Office

    Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the sailing vessel Epic or Grenz is requested to contact the Coast Guard at 808-842-2600.

