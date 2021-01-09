60th FSS learns contribution to flying mission

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.--



Connectedness, a feeling of belonging and affinity to the mission and each other, is a pivotal key to advancing diversity and inclusion. True inclusion allows everyone to make their fullest contribution to mission accomplishment and success. As a key support function to projecting rapid global mobility from the West Coast, many of the event participants experienced the awe of the flight line for the first time.



Three instructors from Travis Maintenance Training University linked military personnel flight functions to enabling the projection of the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III, and the KC-10 Extender weapon systems by providing in an exterior and interior tour of the KC-10.



Eager faces walking up the stairs to the aircraft and the many questions asked displayed outward signs of the bond developed with the enthusiastic instructors that highlighted aircraft capabilities necessary to support the mission.



One Airman’s comment: “Seeing other Airmen doing their job really gave me a picture of the mission, that its not just a motto or statement” reminds me of a picture’s worth. A picture is worth a million words and Senior Master Sgt. Marquita Glover, 60th Air Mobility Wing Military Personnel Flight chief, and Tech Sgt. Matthew Smith, KC-10 Instructor Element non-commissioned officer in charge, brought the people to the picture in efforts to foster connection and inclusion.



Inclusion unleashes potential and ones fullest contribution to the success of the group, but is inclusion possible without true connection? We think not! Let us keep connecting and moving toward a more inclusive atmosphere.



Written by Senior Master Sgt. Zenobia Muhammed, Master Sgt. Brian Gant, and SrA Letitia Brister, 60th Air Mobility Wing Diversity and Inclusion Task Force

