Prime BEEF training keep 21st CES primed for action

Photo By Airman Ryan Prince | PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Airmen from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron complete setting up a tent during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 19, 2021. Exercises conducted during the Prime BEEF training include vehicle training, tactical combat casualty care as well as many other exercises to keep the 21st CES Airmen well versed. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 21st Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen participated in Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (BEEF) training at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 26, 2021.







Prime BEEF objectives are to develop and maintain highly skilled civil engineer forces capable of reacting rapidly to support Air and Space contingency and installation sustainment missions.







The training ensures the most effective and efficient fighting force is available to support our world-wide missions.







“We conduct everything from vehicle training; damage assessment and response team training; tactical convoy operations; land navigation; individual movement techniques; defensive fighting positions; to weapons training; CPR; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training; and tactical combat casualty care,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Kates, 21st CES prime BEEF manager.







The 21st CES also supports critical installation asset requirements based on the installation mission.







“Prime BEEF training is important as it fills in the critical contingency knowledge our members need down range,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Rogers, 21st CES water and fuel systems maintenance supervisor. “It also gives hands-on training to our junior members who have not experienced it first-hand, priming them for contingency operations enhancing skills and task confidence ensuring mission success.”







Prime BEEF training has been conducted at Peterson SFB since civil engineers have been on the installation, and occurs on the third Thursday of each month. The training is needed for both new and experienced Airmen every month to keep the 21st CES Airmen’s skills sharp.







“In the recent year and a half, there was a significant decline in training due to COVID,” Kates said. “For the last few months, the 21st CES realized the impact this decline caused and has established a solid plan that can both meet safety measures and our need to be mission ready for our global presence.”







Kates said the plan incorporates all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense requirements to maintain a safe training environment while still conducting and facilitating our training to meet U.S. Air Force and USSF needs.







“As the saying goes, ‘if you don’t use, you lose it’,” Kates said. “Although our Airmen would love to train more, we also know we have a base sustainment mission too. The unique skillsets that CES Airmen have require continuous involvement to maintain. Some skills are like riding a bike, they come right back no matter how long it has been, but others are a little trickier than that. That’s why we train every month.”