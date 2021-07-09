Florida’s Drug Demand Reduction Outreach program named third-time winner of Secretary of Defense Community Drug Awareness Award

Courtesy Photo | Army Capt. Michael Coy, newly appointed director of the Florida National Guard...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Capt. Michael Coy, newly appointed director of the Florida National Guard Counterdrug's Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program provides a Night Vision presentation to North Florida students in 2019. Florida's DDRO was recently awarded the Secretary of Defense Community Drug Awareness Award for the third year in a row due to their outstanding work with drug-free coalitions and schools throughout the state. see less | View Image Page

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida –For the third time in as many years the DoD named the Florida National Guard Counterdrug’s Drug Demand Reduction Outreach (DDRO) Program a Red Ribbon Award Winner. The program excelled above the other 53 states and territories, and this year secured the 31st Annual Secretary of Defense Community Drug Awareness Award.



As a testament to the program’s success, Florida also received the 29th and 30th Annual Secretary of Defense Community Drug Awareness Awards for their prevention efforts during fiscal years 2019 and 2020.



"This award is prestigious not only for the Florida Counterdrug Program, but also for the Florida National Guard as a whole, especially since it’s the third consecutive year DDRO has been recognized at the national level by receiving a Department of Defense award,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Matthew Coates, Florida Counterdrug Coordinator.



Mr. Tom Gilliard, Army Deterrence Program Manager, echoed Coates’ sentiments as he praised the Florida Counterdrug program for their accomplishment. “The Leadership and Team here at HQDA, G-1, Army Resilience Directorate could not be any prouder of what you and the Florida National Guard Drug Program Team have accomplished. Through your dedication and hard work that you do on a daily basis, we know that the Soldiers, Family members, Retirees and Civilians you work with are well served by the best. The Army is fortunate to have a team like yours at our SIX!"



The Florida Counterdrug Program began in 1989 to support anti-drug community based organizations throughout Florida. Today, the DDRO program actively continues substance abuse prevention efforts throughout the state’s high-risk counties through a variety of efforts. With a population increase of 8.6 million people over the years, Florida’s communities now look quite different and unfortunately, some are battling grave impacts due to significant increases in fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses.



DDRO recognizes the first step in reducing substance use disorders and overdoses is through the implementation of evidence-based prevention programs that target youth ages 18 and younger prior to first exposure.



“I could not be more proud of our team here in Florida for continually taking on the challenge of sharing with our youth the risks associated with substance use at a young age,” said U.S. Army Cpt. Michael Coy, Counter Drug - Drug Demand Reduction Outreach State Prevention Coordinator. “Our team has constantly implemented new, unique ways to get that message to Florida schools.”



For last year’s Red Ribbon Week, DDRO partnered with the Florida Department of Education, community based organizations, and law enforcement agencies to administer a presentation called “Night Vision” to 10,898 Florida students. The Night Vision presentation is designed specifically to present to elementary, middle, and high school students the risks of addiction when using gateway drugs. It has also been reviewed by the Florida Department of Education and meets the new sunshine state substance use prevention benchmarks. Through the remainder of the year DDRO provided in-person and virtual Night Vision presentations, reaching an additional 21,481 students.



DDRO also continues to help strengthen the prevention capacity of Florida’s communities by increasing the use of evidence-based/informed prevention programs, supporting the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Drug Free Communities Support Program, and facilitating prescription drug take-back programs.



Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, DDRO facilitated one Drug Enforcement Administration takeback event within 11 communities, which removed nearly 4,000 pounds of dangerous substances.



“The Florida National Guard has demonstrated unwavering commitment to law enforcement partners, community based organizations, and citizens time and time again. Preventing illicit drug use before it begins through engagement and education breaks the use-abuse cycle that often leads to crime, suffering, and overdose,” said Coates. “Prevention has the highest return on investment, the old saying of an ounce saves a pound is certainly true, especially considering increased potency and recidivism rates of modern illegal substances."