LRC-Benelux employee provides vital CIF customer support, enjoys quiet country lifestyle

Photo By Cameron Porter | Dustin Wilson, the Central Issue Facility property book officer, at the 405th Army...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Dustin Wilson, the Central Issue Facility property book officer, at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, inspects an Improved Outer Tactical Vest, at the CIF facility at Chievres Air Base, Belgium. Wilson has been the property book officer for the main CIF at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, and the CIF annex in Brunssum, Netherlands, for almost two years. see less | View Image Page

Name: Dustin Wilson



Job title: Central Issue Facility Property Book Officer



Assigned: Logistics Readiness Center-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade



Location: Chievres Air Base, Belgium



Experience: Almost two years at the property book officer for the main CIF at Chievres Air Base, Belgium, and the CIF annex in Brunssum, Netherlands. Before that, he served at the CIF at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, as a supply technician for just over two years.



Other Service: Served as an active duty Soldier at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, as an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armament, electrical and avionics systems technician with the 6th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment for four years. Completed a 9-month deployed to South Korea with the 6-17 Cav.



Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona



Family: Married to his wife, Charlotte, for five years, and they have a 4-year-old daughter, Leilani.



Q: Can you explain what your duties are as CIF property book officer at LRC-Benelux, 405th AFSB?



A: I manage all our CIF stocks to make sure we have everything on hand to fill all of our Soldiers’ needs and requests, about $2.5 million worth of equipment supporting multiple units and commands across the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux footprint, to include major commands such as Headquarters North Atlantic Treaty Organization and HQs Supreme Allied Command Europe. I help to provide CIF services to dozens of customers on a daily basis for turn-ins, issues and various other types of transactions.



Q: Why is the CIF mission at LRC-Benelux so important?



A: We support customers here in Belgium and the Netherlands. We also have customers in the United Kingdom, France and northern Germany. We have a very wide footprint, providing CIF support to personnel assigned to HQs NATO, HQs SHAPE, HQs Joint Forces Command Europe Brunssum and other U.S. commands, agencies and activities. Our main focus is to outfit all of our Soldiers with everything they need – all their combat equipment and protective gear like body armor and plates – so they are fully capable and ready at all times to complete any mission they are tasked with here in Europe. It’s all about readiness, and that’s what we provide. We support the warrior.



Q: What do you enjoy about your job, and what motivates you?



A: I have really enjoyed the opportunity to continue working with Soldiers after leaving active duty status. It was such an easy transition to go from being a Soldier to working as an Army civilian. I enjoy supporting Soldiers and being part of the team. It’s what I did as an OH-58 Kiowa armament and avionics technician, and it’s what I do now as a CIF property book officer. I also enjoy being here in the heart of Europe. My family and I love the beautiful countryside around here. Chievres has such a nice small town feel. We enjoy the simple things – going for walks, going to the local parks and going to the farmers’ markets. It feels comfortable.



LRC Benelux and 405th AFSB: When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC-Benelux directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Benelux. LRC-Benelux reports to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, which is assigned to ASC and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.