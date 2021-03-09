NAVFAC Pacific Awards $13 Million Contract to Guam Business

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $13.9 million firm-fixed-priced task order on Sept. 1 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a reinforced concrete blast structure over an existing fuel manifold at Joint Region Marianas in Guam.



The work to be performed provides for the demolition and removal of the current intermediate subterranean valve vault that houses existing petroleum oil lubricant pipelines and the construction of a new hardened concrete building structure and hose connection vault at the Tiyan Junction Valve Vault facility.



Work will be performed in Marianas, Guam, and is expected to be completed by September 2023.

