    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $13 Million Contract to Guam Business

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $13.9 million firm-fixed-priced task order on Sept. 1 to Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC of Tamuning, Guam for the construction of a reinforced concrete blast structure over an existing fuel manifold at Joint Region Marianas in Guam.

    The work to be performed provides for the demolition and removal of the current intermediate subterranean valve vault that houses existing petroleum oil lubricant pipelines and the construction of a new hardened concrete building structure and hose connection vault at the Tiyan Junction Valve Vault facility.

    Work will be performed in Marianas, Guam, and is expected to be completed by September 2023.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 14:01
    Story ID: 404556
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US 
    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $13 Million Contract to Guam Business, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

