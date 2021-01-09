Sic Parvis Magna

CAMP ELMORE, Va.— The U.S. Marine Corps contains a wide array of individuals with various backgrounds that contribute to the kind of leader they are. Sergeant Major of Headquarters and Service Battalion, Sgt. Maj. Bradley S. Driver was born and raised in Anderson County, South Carolina, however, he doesn’t consider it home.



“I don't really call it home anymore because I have been away longer than when I lived there. Home is where I am at now, the Marine Corps has been home for a while now.”



Although Driver isn’t sentimental with his hometown, he holds on dearly to the memories he made there and his experiences with his grandfather, the role model and type of man Driver wanted to be.



“Sam Driver is the biggest influence of my life,” Driver stated, “He asked me questions such as ‘what's the world's second largest snake?’ and we would go on a journey to find the answer. At the end of it all, we would go over what we learned along the way. My grandpa didn't care about the outcome, rather, having a childlike curiosity through life.”



Before enlisting in the Marine Corps, Driver worked in several miscellaneous occupations such as newspaper delivery, firefighter and gas station employee. Driver’s eagerness to consistently learn and broaden his skill set helped pave his Marine Corps career. While working at a gas station, Driver was approached by a Marine Corps recruiter, inviting him to physical training.



“If you ask me to go do something, my answer has always been yes. I am always excited to go learn something new. I also had a desire to win, but my recruiter put me on a path to go experience the world in a way I have never thought possible.”



Driver has traveled to almost every state in the U.S. and multiple countries. Through his journeys, he realized the value in slowing down, enjoying the experience and the company of his fellow Marines.



“My favorite thing about the Marine Corps is the people I get to serve with. It’s not the unit, it's the people I get to stand beside, that's the most treasured piece.”



He refers to those most significant in life as the “lighthouse on the coast,” because they help give us direction in our times of need.



“A lighthouse on our coast are the prominent things that stand out with us that give us calm in our own storm. Gives us a known point to bounce off of when we are unsure of where we are going.”



He believes all Marines are intertwined, and the legacy he left behind will continue to be passed within the Marines Corps.



“As a drill instructor you influence and make an impression on recruits, as a Captain you influence a company. You are given a piece of us, the Marines under you will be given a piece of you, the influence never stops.”

