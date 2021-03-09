Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tenn. National Guardsmen head to Louisiana for hurricane relief

    SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Timothy Cordeiro 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    At the request of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, more than 300 Tennessee National Guardsmen are in Louisiana assisting in recovery operations after Hurricane Ida ripped through the southern coastline on Aug. 29.

    The relief force includes Soldiers from the 1176th Transportation Company, headquartered in Smyrna with two additional detachments in Dresden and Jacksboro. The 1176th transported nearly 40 vehicles to include Light Medium Tactical Vehicles to travel through high water areas, M984 Wreckers for vehicle recovery operations, and an M978 fuel tanker to ensure their vehicles can operate for as long as necessary.

    “Our mission is to assist in any way needed,” said Capt. Donald Eli, 1176th Transportation Company Commander. “Our high-water vehicles can move displaced persons in flooded areas or transport essential equipment. We will help in any way we can.”

    The Guardsmen left from Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on Sept. 2 and traveled to Camp Minden, Louisiana, a training site 20 miles east of Shreveport. After arrival, the unit will work in coordination with local law enforcement and emergency response officials to assist with recovery operations in the area.

    “I’m extremely confident in our unit’s abilities,” said Eli. “Our Soldiers have a ton of experience, many of them are truck drivers in the civilian sector, so I know we can go down there and be a help to our southern neighbors.”

    The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local, state and federal emergency management officials and assist Lousiana as they recovery from Hurricane Ida.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:15
    Location: SMYRNA, TN, US 
