TAG Monthly Message - September 2021

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, The Adjutant General, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard, with additional words from Maj. Michael Brennan, Behavior Health Officer.
Maj. Brennan's referenced link: https://wisconsinmilitary.org/fac/self-help/
