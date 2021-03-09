Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Monthly Message - September 2021

    WI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Story by Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, The Adjutant General, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard, with additional words from Maj. Michael Brennan, Behavior Health Officer.

    Maj. Brennan's referenced link: https://wisconsinmilitary.org/fac/self-help/

