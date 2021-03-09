Human Resources Super Star Celebrates Four Decades of Service

Courtesy Photo | GUAM -- Norma Pillman has dedicated her entire 40-year career to serving the U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GUAM -- Norma Pillman has dedicated her entire 40-year career to serving the U.S. Government, the last 24 with Military Sealift Command. The proud Guamanian is known throughout MSC, especially in the Far East, as a go-to expert on all things related to human resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Rey Rabara) see less | View Image Page

One proud Guamanian has dedicated her entire 40-year career to serving the U.S. Government, the last 24 with Military Sealift Command.



Norma Pillman is known throughout MSC, especially in the Far East, as a go-to expert on all things related to human resources: interpreting the ever-changing personnel instructions; negotiating and receiving permanent change of station orders for incoming and transferring personnel; conducting and tracking required training; advising leaders on administrative matters; and advertising, hiring and onboarding new personnel, whether active duty, reserve, civilians, and civil service and contracted mariners.



“I’m the one-stop shop that everyone goes to when they have any questions, from pay issues to overseas entitlements,” Pillman says.



She routinely coordinates with MSC headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, so she is knowledgeable about all recruiting efforts and changes to human resources policies or procedures. These may include equal employment opportunities, labor relations, succession planning and staffing.



“Without a doubt, Norma has the broadest understanding of every aspect of human resources and manpower management,” says Cmdr. Gillian Medina, commanding officer of Ship Support Unit Guam.



“She is a sought-after expert from MSC leaders all over our enterprise – from Norfolk to Asia.



“She not only has a masterful understanding of every requirement and regulation related to human resources, but she can articulate them so that leaders understand nuanced considerations and can make informed decisions on how best to support our people, which includes military and civilian, afloat and ashore,” Medina adds.



One of the pieces of the personnel puzzle Pillman proudly brings together is the unique support to civil service mariners who crew the MSC ships operating in the Indo-Pacific region. That’s a multifaceted responsibility and includes, supporting MSC job fairs conducted on Guam and providing information on the application process and employment benefits to hundreds of people interested in the possibility of joining the MSC team. Pillman facilitates new hires’ on boarding process, proctoring tests, explaining benefits and establishing pay procedures and ensuring all allowances and benefits are received.



From the daily tasks – processing regular and Family and Medical Leave Allowance requests; renewing ID cards, tracking retirement and ship-to-ship transfer requirements; repatriating civil service or contract mariners to the United States following an afloat or overseas tour – to the sobering responsibility of casualty notification and support, Norma has done it all in the last four decades.



“At the heart of everything we do is taking care of our people and their individual needs,” Pillman says.



“It starts with the hiring process – and making sure we have the right person in the right position in the right location – and then supporting our people throughout their careers, including numerous transitions to and from ships and assignments, up to and through retirement.



“Because of the ever changing evolvement of current events and regulations, especially in this part of the world – and particularly right now – I focus on all these administrative tasks so our ships and their crews can stay focused on their missions which ultimately keep our country safe,” says the proud native of Agat, Guam.



“Working with hardworking, dedicated professionals -- whether military, federal civilians, civil service mariners, contracted mariners, contractors or prospective MSC employees – is an honor for me.



“Just meeting each person makes my day satisfying, knowing that I have made a positive difference for them – and MSC.”



Although Pillman has been with the government for 40 years, she’s been with MSC for almost 24. She claims MSC is a “unique organization.”



“I would encourage anyone interested in working for an awesome command - either afloat or ashore to come aboard. Every day is a new and rewarding challenge -- and an exciting -- one,” Pillman shares.



