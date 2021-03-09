WIESBADEN, Germany –The Directorate of Public Works Operations & Maintenance Division has completed bike shelters at buildings 1205 and 1007 that are part of the area beautification plan for the garrison, as well as working on completion of a new running trail for Clay Kaserne.

The bike shelter locations were chosen per customer input, master planning site approval and clearance from any major utilities infrastructure. They are multiple-sized, constructed with a concrete foundation, paver stones and installed with glass panels.

DPW is also working hard to provide the community a new running trail that will increase readiness and provide a safe route for runners. The running trail, led by DPW’s Engineering Division, is being built parallel to Lindsay Boulevard and will be completed by Oct. 1, 2021.

“The new running trail is a long awaited project that aligns with Army Senior Leadership priority # 1, readiness. DPW is excited to provide additional Quality of Life initiatives for the community,” said Rod Oshiro, DPW director.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:29 Story ID: 404487 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bike shelters, running trail improving quality of life for community, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.