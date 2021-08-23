NSWC Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity Cybersecurity Resilience Team Recognized for Partnership with NSWC Port Hueneme

Courtesy Photo | DAM NECK, Va. - The Littoral Combat Ship Cyber Security Layered Defense team at Naval...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DAM NECK, Va. - The Littoral Combat Ship Cyber Security Layered Defense team at Naval Surface Warfare Centers Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity poses for a photo. The team, along with their counterpart at Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division received the 2021 Warfare Centers Information Security Award. see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. – As cyber capabilities increase for users around the world, the need for security and protection grows too. The same way you use different passwords on different websites to login or the way you don’t share your social security number, you are safeguarding your identification. On a grander scheme, the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Cyber Security Layered Defense team at Naval Surface Warfare Centers Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDDDNA) and Port Hueneme (NSWC PHD) protects the warfighter by reducing cyber vulnerabilities while upgrading cyber defense systems across the fleet.



Formed more than eight years ago, the team was created to better understand traffic between warfare systems and protect those systems on a cybersecurity level. The crew located at NSWCDDDNA focuses on the software side of the equation, while the team at NSWC PHD handles the hardware aspects.



“Dealing with different people and backgrounds is a huge benefit [of working with others from other warfare centers]. You understand different perspectives,” said NSWCDDDNA Chief Engineer for the LCS Project Kenny Derreberry. “We really support each other and the team on everything we do. Having those interactions and expertise in other warfare systems allows us to do our jobs better and more effectively.”



Derreberry, his team at NSWCDDDNA and the hardware team at NSWC PHD were recognized with the 2021 Warfare Centers Information Security Award.



According to the award citation, the team successfully developed and implemented “a critical design change that significantly reduced the vulnerability of the complex cyber networks to information and identity theft and cyber espionage,” creating an upgraded shipboard cybersecurity layered defense network backbone for the fleet.



“It is a great learning opportunity for us,” said NSWC PHD Project Lead for the Total Ship Environment Hardware Team David Garcia in regards to working hand-in-hand with the NSWCDDDNA software team. “We have a lot of team members that strive for greatness and want to make sure the sailors are equipped with whatever they need.”



No matter what side of the team – or country, the LCS Cyber Security Layered Defense team shares that common goal: provide the best possible tools for the warfighter’s success and protection.