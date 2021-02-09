Photo Essay: Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers operate a military vehicle on a range road July 22, 2021, on a range road on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers operate a military vehicle on a range road July 22, 2021, on a range road on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., during operations for the mobilization exercise Pershing Strike '21 at the installation. Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in the exercise and have overall in fiscal year 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events. Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers operate a military vehicle on a range road July 22, 2021, on a range road on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., during operations for the mobilization exercise Pershing Strike '21 at the installation.



The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy.



Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in the exercise and have overall in fiscal year 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.