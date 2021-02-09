Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers operate a military vehicle on a range road July 22, 2021, on a range road on...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers operate a military vehicle on a range road July 22, 2021, on a range road on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis., during operations for the mobilization exercise Pershing Strike '21 at the installation.

    The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation capabilities of Fort McCoy.

    Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in the exercise and have overall in fiscal year 2021 for weekend, extended combat, exercise, and institutional training events.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 12:58
    Story ID: 404434
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike '21 training operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    mobilization exercise
    Pershing Strike ’21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT