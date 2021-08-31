Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sioux City ANG paint facility honored by Royal Netherlands Air Force for aircraft maintenance efforts

    Air National Guard Paint Facility paints last Dutch F-16

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman | An RNLAF F-16 from the Royal Netherlands Air Force on the runway at the 185th Air...... read more read more

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    This week the Royal Netherland Air Force picked up their last F-16 that was painted at the Air National Guard paint facility in Sioux City, Iowa.

    The Dutch Air Force has been sending F-16 Fighter aircraft to the Air National Guard Paint Facility in Iowa to be painted as part of regular maintenance over the course of the last ten years.

    Members of the Iowa paint crew were presented with several items including a plaque, in appreciation of their contribution to helping maintain the Dutch aircraft.

    The F-16s from the Royal Netherlands Air Force are assigned to the Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Ariz. where they work with the Arizona National Guard as part of an international pilot training program in Arizona.

    The Dutch F-16 that was completed this week in Iowa was the last aircraft that will be painted for the Royal Netherland Air Force as they begin transitioning to flying the newer F-35 beginning next year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 12:50
    Story ID: 404432
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sioux City ANG paint facility honored by Royal Netherlands Air Force for aircraft maintenance efforts, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Air National Guard Paint Facility team honored for painting Dutch F-16s
    Air National Guard Paint Facility paints last Dutch F-16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Iowa National Guard
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Air National Guard Paint Facility
    Netherlands Royal Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT