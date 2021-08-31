Sioux City ANG paint facility honored by Royal Netherlands Air Force for aircraft maintenance efforts

This week the Royal Netherland Air Force picked up their last F-16 that was painted at the Air National Guard paint facility in Sioux City, Iowa.



The Dutch Air Force has been sending F-16 Fighter aircraft to the Air National Guard Paint Facility in Iowa to be painted as part of regular maintenance over the course of the last ten years.



Members of the Iowa paint crew were presented with several items including a plaque, in appreciation of their contribution to helping maintain the Dutch aircraft.



The F-16s from the Royal Netherlands Air Force are assigned to the Air National Guard’s 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Ariz. where they work with the Arizona National Guard as part of an international pilot training program in Arizona.



The Dutch F-16 that was completed this week in Iowa was the last aircraft that will be painted for the Royal Netherland Air Force as they begin transitioning to flying the newer F-35 beginning next year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US