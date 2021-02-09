Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Story by Allison Conti 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) employees recently participated in the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) Organization Climate Survey (DEOCS). The survey assesses 19 factors that can impact an organization’s climate and ability to successfully achieve its mission based on feedback from civilian employees and military members. NNSY leaders met July 27 at the Scott Center Annex Dry Dock Club and spent a full day discussing each department’s results and actions to address any issues.

    NNSY’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office (Code 1103) began the meeting with a brief synopsis of the overall command results from the DEOCS and provided a breakdown of each department’s results.
    Each shipyard department had a representative who presented their code’s findings, solutions to address those findings, previous or future challenges, and wins. “The department heads engagement was critically important,” said Code 1103 Director Tarane Parker. “There has to be a cascading effect when it comes to change.”

    The event was organized by Code 1103. To prepare for the event, Code 1103 members trained personnel, performed casual and trend analysis, hosted focus groups, solicited inputs, and coordinated details for the July 27 meeting. Code 1103 was assisted by NNSY’s Department Command Resilience Team and Executive Coach Robin Brewington.

    “Our employees have to see that senior leadership is dedicated to making a difference. This meeting was a step in the right direction,” said Parker. “Now, moving forward with the action plans is vital to our inclusive efforts. NNSY employees are watching intently.”

