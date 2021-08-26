Leaders armed with knowledge, network allies as CORBT summit concludes

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Air Force Master Sgt. Phillip Lowery, military training instructor assigned to Joint...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Air Force Master Sgt. Phillip Lowery, military training instructor assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, introduces himself during the opening of the Council on Recruit Basic Training Drill Instructor Summit on Aug. 24, 2021. The annual summit was hosted by Fort Jackson this year and brought all branches of service together to see how the nation's largest Army Basic Combat Training installation transforms civilians into Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

The annual Council on Recruit Basic Training Drill Instructor Summit hosted by the Center for Initial Military Training concluded Aug. 27 as leaders from all branches of service returned to their home bases armed with possible answers to shared challenges.



“This is the noncommissioned officers chance to get in there and be at the point of friction and talk about the things that they have already talked about and take deeper dives into it,” said U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Beeson. “It’s going unbelievably.”



During the three-day summit, representatives from the Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard were able to see how the Army transforms civilians into Soldier at the nation’s largest Army Basic Combat Training sites, Fort Jackson.



During that time, each representative was able to ask questions of each other and identify many challenges faced by all the services.



“It’s been really good to intermingle ideas and different training philosophies,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Spence, a company commander from U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey. “A lot of the hot topics (we have talked about) during this summit have been gender integration, transgender community, COVID-19 obstacles and differences between the services.”



As the military continues to improve gender neutrality in combat roles, accommodating medical and living needs of transgender Soldiers and ensuring the health of the force while continuing to provide effective training for initial entry Soldiers during a time of pandemic are not unique to any one service, but how they operate is.



Each service has a unique process in place for each of the hot topics mentioned when conducting entry-level training. Those processes were shared with the group to help improve current standards and the quality of life for the trainees and Soldiers they affect.



“If you have an idea that is better than ours, we’re gonna steal it,” said Beeson during his opening comments for the summit. “Our ultimate purpose here is to learn from each other and improve our entry level training programs. We can’t do that without dialog, we have to talk.”



Throughout the three days, attendees had plenty to talk about in addition to hot topics. As they toured the installation, they witnessed daily training and life for future Soldiers.



The tour included stops at the Fit to Win obstacle course, buddy team live fire range, Basic Rifle Marksmanship qualification ranges, the Soldier Ceremony where trainees are recognized for earning the right to be called Soldiers, a graduation ceremony, and the 120th Adjutant Battalion (Reception).



Attendees also learned about the most recent changes to the Fort Jackson training model. Pre-pandemic, the installation conducted a 10 week Basic Combat Training cycle broken into three phases; red, white and blue. To help ensure trainees health and safety, the training model added an additional yellow phase. During yellow phase trainees are quarantined as a unit and conduct classroom setting training during this time. The phase allows effective training to continue while identifying anyone suffering COVID-19 symptoms and maintaining a smooth annual training schedule.



Throughout the summit, each representative was also able to network with each other and establish professional relationships they can use in the future to further collaborate ideas for improvement.



“Networking is one of the most important takeaways,” Beeson said at the conclusion of the summit.



“One of my goals is to get to know the Parris Island, North Carolina, drill sergeants,” said U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy Commandant Command Sgt. Maj. Roosevelt Whetstone. “I want to take my cadre to Parris Island to see how they do things and get a different feel on how they do it in the Marine Corps.”



Though the summit is an annual event, not all attendees are the same each year. The summit is also hosted at a new location each year to give other services a chance to see how entry level training is conducted. The 2022 summit is tentatively being hosted by the U.S. Coast Guard.



“I probably won’t have the opportunity to return next year because I want to send somebody new, but I would jump all over it to return again.” Spence said.



“This absolutely was a success,” Beeson said. “The time we have been able to spend together is priceless.”