National Preparedness Month: ‘Prepare to protect’

National Preparedness Month is observed to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time.



“Though the official observance of NPM is September, preparedness requires a year-round effort to ensure Army families – including military, civilians and contractors – are aware of the potential hazards they could face during a disaster and to plan accordingly,” said Alfreda Alexander, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command emergency management coordinator. “We encourage the workforce to use the preparedness tenets: be informed, make a plan, build a kit and get involved.”

This year’s theme is “Prepare to protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”



“Each week in September, the campaign will focus on a different aspect of preparedness for individuals, families and communities,” said Alexander.



• Week 1: Make a plan

• Week 2: Build a kit

• Week 3: Low-cost, no-cost preparedness

• Week 4: Teach youth about preparedness



During NPM, there will be a test of the mass warning notification system and the AMCOM Protection Office will send out weekly preparedness tips to workforce via email and using the AMCOM digital bulletin board.



Many resources are available for family emergency planning online at Ready.gov, ReadyArmy.mil and FEMA.gov. Printed materials are also available at the Sparkman Complex near the entrance of Bldg. 5300 and outside the Sparkman cafeteria. For additional information and handouts for facilities outside of the Sparkman Center, contact Alexander at 256-876-5662, alfreda.d.alexander.civ@mail.mil, or via Microsoft Teams.

