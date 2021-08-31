One Crewmember Rescued After Helicopter Crash

SAN DIEGO—Currently, one crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for the other crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.



Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.



Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.

