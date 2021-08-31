SAN DIEGO—Currently, one crewmember has been rescued and search efforts continue for the other crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) that crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.
Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego.
This work, One Crewmember Rescued After Helicopter Crash, by CPO Alma Paschall
