Women at NSWCPD Ascend to Leadership, High-Grade Positions

Photo By Gary Ell | Alaina Farooq interviews her mentor, Karen Dunlevy Miller, for a NAVSpEAks series that...... read more read more Photo By Gary Ell | Alaina Farooq interviews her mentor, Karen Dunlevy Miller, for a NAVSpEAks series that will focus on why mentorship is important. Dunlevy Miller is the Department Head at NSWCPD’s Propulsion, Power & Auxiliary Machinery Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Gary Ell/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) has strived to increase its number of women in leadership and high-grade positions since becoming its own division more than six years ago. Women in leadership have a key measurable impact on an organization’s performance as they provide a different skillset, imaginative perspectives, and more importantly, structural and cultural differences that drive diversity in effective solutions.



Upon standup of NSWCPD on 01 Oct. 2015, women leadership consisted of three department heads, five division heads, 11 branch heads and two positions in the front office.



Today, NSWCPD includes an increased number of women in leadership roles: Four out of seven department heads, two new deputy department heads, the chief of staff position, seven division heads, 15 branch heads and 74 additional high-grade leaders in both technical and non-technical fields.



At a primarily engineering and scientific-based organization such as NSWCPD, recruiting and retaining women in these predominantly technical fields, even at the working-level, can be challenging in and of itself.



According to the Pew Institute, “The share of women is uneven across Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) job types. Women make up half of the STEM workforce, slightly larger than their share of the overall workforce (47 percent). But the share of women varies widely across STEM job clusters. Women remain underrepresented in engineering (15 percent), computer (25 percent) and physical science (40 percent) occupations.”



Women have made significant gains in life science and physical science jobs, but other areas have seen few increases. In engineering, women’s shares have inched up only slightly, from 12 percent in 1990 to 15 percent today. Women earn a large share of degrees in health-related and life science fields, far fewer in other STEM areas. The latest statistics from the Pew Institute show that only 22 percent of bachelor’s degrees were earned in engineering.



NSWCPD’s Propulsion, Power & Auxiliary Machinery Department Head Karen Dunlevy Miller; Machinery Research, Logistics and Ship Integration Department Head Dawn Ware; and Corporate Operations Department Head Theresa Steck all graduated with engineering degrees at a time when it was rare for a woman to aspire to a career in a STEM field.



“I was one of only two women to graduate in my mechanical engineering program at Temple University in 1990,” Dunlevy Miller said. “I have been at NSWCPD for 30 years and have had an amazing career working in or with every Department at NSWCPD. I have three grown children, a sweet rescue dog Poppi, and my latest life challenge is working towards the Indiana University Masters in Public Affairs.”



Dunlevy Miller added that some of her firsts included serving as the first woman supervisor for the Main Reduction Gear section and as the first woman to chair the American Society of Engineers (ASNE) -- Delaware Valley.



“And I am proud to have turned the reigns over to the second woman to chair (ASNE), Dr. Kimberly Drake,” she continued.



Dunlevy Miller has held a variety of positions in naval engineering in her thirty-year career at NSWCPD, beginning in June 1990. Following her initial appointment, she quickly rose up through the ranks filling the roles of section, branch and division head before being selected for her current position as Principal Technical Manager-Propulsion, Power and Auxiliary Systems in April 2020.



Ware had a similar STEM career trajectory.



“I came to NSWCPD (then Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station-NAVSSES) in 1988 after graduating from Rutgers University with a degree in mechanical engineering (ME). I was one of four ME’s in my graduating class, and found similar statistics at NAVSSES,” she said.



“As a female, traveling to ships to provide technical advice proved challenging. I traveled aboard ships before we were allowed to serve on DDGs and was provided a cot in the barbershop to support overnight sea trials,” Ware added. “I quickly learned I needed to work twice as hard as the men beside me to be respected and accepted. That became my normal, and after a while, I didn’t even notice that I was the only female in the room. The work ethic that became my norm has provided me great opportunities within the command, as I soon stood out for my dedication and work.”



Steck also ascended to a senior leadership position at NSWCPD, gaining experience in a variety of technical areas and roles including NAVSEA and NSWCPD, similar to Dunlevy Miller, though her journey led her to successfully serving as the head of both business and technical department. Beginning her journey more than three decades ago, Steck first served as a chemical engineer, becoming a department head at NSWC Carderock Division before NSWCPD became its own Division. Similar to Dunlevy Miller and Ware, Steck was one of four chemical engineers graduating from Manhattan College and entered NAVSSES at time when women did not serve on USN ships. Building a reputation of technical excellence with the Fleet, collaboration amongst stakeholders, and exceeding customer expectations for deliverables, coupled with expansive network with sponsors were key factors of her success.



“Females are now in leadership positions. Take a look at our organizational chart. Count how many females and others of diversity are there in leadership positions and achieve high-grade status as the Navy’s expert in critical technologies,” noted Steck. She added “The power of female role models cannot be overlooked. Women in leadership positions provide the critical (and needed) opportunity to empower the bright young minds of the next generation.”



Though not in a technical field per se, NSWCPD’s Contracting Department Head Karen Gutmaker possesses a wealth of expertise as a business professional, having started her federal government career as a contract specialist.



“For 13 years I served as a Contract Specialist, Procurement Analyst, and Procuring Contracting Officer at the Air Logistics Center at Tinker AFB. During that time I earned a Master’s degree in Management. I then spent two years at the Defense Commissary Agency in Petersburg, Va. before I joined the Carderock Division in 2001,” Gutmaker said, adding that she was selected as the Chief of Contracts in 2010 and became the first Contracting Department Head for the Carderock Division in 2011.



When asked about how NSWCPD has evolved with gender equality, Ware stated, “I took a year off of work for each of my children’s births, as at the time, I felt that doing a good job at work and raising young children could not be done together. One of the greatest evolutions I have seen in our organization is the support to mothers (and fathers) that provide women the ability to be both a mother and a contributing member of the workforce and be respected for it.” Still, there are a number of challenges experienced as women leaders at a technical organization such as NSWCPD.



“One of biggest personal challenges I have faced as a woman leader is dismissing those who may think that I am in my position only because I am a woman, and not because I deserve it. I feel, until recently, that women who worked hard and won leadership roles due to their technical competency and leadership skills were looked at as though they were given the job purely because they are women. That is the ultimate insult,” said Ware. “I definitely feel that changing now, since we have more women in these positions who have proved themselves. I also feel that our current leadership embraces our differences and our contributions.”



The women were also keen to encourage other women to succeed and to provide advice on how to ascend to leadership positions at NSWCPD.



“As leaders we have an obligation to actively reach out to high performing women in the organization to give them that nudge to take the leap – We consistently do not have women applying for management opportunities,” said Dunlevy Miller.



She continued: “We need to be accessible and prioritize lifting up other women – I carve out time every week to be available as a mentor, usually offer the beginning or end of the day times when I control my own schedule. Take that personal risk, share your story, both your successes and failures. Listen and help identify experience gaps and provide guidance on ways to bridge. Be confident and encourage their confidence and risk taking. Stop Apologizing. I find myself saying I’m sorry even when the situation doesn’t require it. We consistently do not have women applying for management opportunities.”



Steck provided advice as well, saying, “Nothing is impossible. A family member was a working woman well beyond her time, and she always told me ‘Nothing is impossible if you try.’ The self-doubt and the apologies, while part of human nature for many women, have to be suppressed and move forward to accomplish the impossible. The Navy has very much progressed since the early years in my career.”



She added: “Also focus on acquiring multiple mentors both at work and in your personal life. Collectively, they provide a more holistic perspective in your decision-making of next steps for your career.”



Gutmaker advised, “Throughout my career I have always been willing to go above and beyond to make things happen. Be that person your supervisor goes to when they really need to get something done. Make miracles happen! I believe that at NSWCPD, employees who deliver get appropriate recognition and promotions based on what they contribute. Opportunities are endless here. Work hard and success will follow.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.