Meet Tech. Sgt. Baxter: She Can Probably Beat You Up

ROYAL AIR FORCE ALCONBURY, United Kingdom -- Airmen gather in the community center, donned in various colored Jiu-Jitsu Gi’s, they all stand ready for the same purpose, to learn.



In order to learn the various techniques that make up the martial art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu you need an instructor and Tech. Sgt. Melia Baxter is that instructor. However, that is just one of many hats she wears.



Baxter, 423rd medical squadron dental laboratory NCOIC, Royal Air Force Alconbury, United Kingdom, runs a medical dental laboratory, leads Airmen and is a single mother to her 11-year-old son Jacob and 7-year-old daughter Bella.



“As a single mother in the Air Force, I face many challenges and stressors ensuring the mission gets accomplished and making sure my children have everything they need in life,” Baxter explained.



Stress is something that can slowly creep up on anyone, and if you let it buildup it could lead to numerous negative side effects.



“The one thing that helps me manage this stress is Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu,” Baxter said. “Going to a class and being able to get out everything I’m feeling on the mats allows me to be the best version of myself possible. I may not always be able to communicate how I’m feeling in the moment, but I’m able to work through those feelings and can better understand myself by being on the mats.”



Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has helped Baxter battle her life stressors and in return she created a program in order to give that same opportunity to Airmen at RAF Alconbury.



“I established the school at Alconbury to provide people with a second home. A place where like-minded people can learn the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu while also developing lifelong friends,” Baxter stated. “Not only are people learning self-defense skills that could one day save their life, they are also presented with a healthily environment to alleviate some of their daily stressors.”



Baxter said, sharing experiences with your children is one of the best parts about being a parent. She makes sure her children get to experience the benefits of training in this martial art.



“Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is one of the most important things I do for myself and my kids,” Baxter said. “My children not only do Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but also get to watch me become a stronger mother and realize it is ok to fail as long as you get back up and try again. It’s all how you deal with it thereafter.”



Baxter feels Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has truly changed her life for the better while giving her a lifelong outlet for dealing with stress and making herself a better person.



“After attending a class, I often find myself at peace and ready to tackle the next day with hope and enthusiasm,” Baxter smiled. “Whether it is attending a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class or reading a book, always find time to do what makes your heart happy.”

