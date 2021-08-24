Navy Surgeon General Visits Aviation Survival Training Center Whidbey Island

Courtesy Photo | US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | US Navy Surgeon General RADM Bruce Gillingham and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, director of the Hospital Corps, meet with Sailors assigned to Aviation Survival Training Center (ASTC) Whidbey Island to discuss the importance of medical readiness and the critical role Navy Medicine’s people and platforms contribute to our Navy’s power projection. (US Navy photo by BUMED PAO) see less | View Image Page

The Aviation Survival Training Center (ASTC) Whidbey Island was visited by the Navy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, Tuesday, August 24.



During the visit, Gillingham had the opportunity to observe training, meet with instructor staff and discuss the importance of medical readiness and the critical role Navy Medicine’s people and platforms contribute to our Navy’s power projection. This was Gillignham’s first visit to ASTC Whidbey Island.



ASTC Whidbey Island provides aviation survival training under the scope of Navy Medicine as a training site under the Naval Survival Training Institute (NSTI), one of six detachments of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC).



The focus of this training is to enhance the operational readiness of the joint warfighter, to include designated aviators and aircrew (joint and allied), student aviators and aircrew (joint and allied), contract pilots, selected passengers, project specialists, VIP's, and USMC non-aircrew.



Naval aviation survival training emphasizes mishap and accident prevention, enhancing and sustaining performance, and mishap survival. NSTI strives to provide the most up-to-date, operationally relevant training possible.



The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for operational medicine and aviation survival. Support the Fleet and Fleet Marine Force with operational medicine consultative services, conduct education and training programs for medical department personnel in various operational medicine disciplines and ensure the readiness of operational forces by providing aviation survival training.