Rough Rider Change of Command

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Just as quickly as the weather changes, so do the people that are in our lives. Rough Riders, friends, families and colleagues all gathered together to welcome in a new commander, Col. Kevin W. Agness, to 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, during a change of command ceremony July 21 at Founder’s Field, on Fort Carson.

Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, presided over the ceremony as Col. Steven E. Putthoff relinquished command to Col. Agness.

“Under Steven’s leadership, the 4th Sustainment Brigade achieved strategic effects across the globe in support of multiple combatant commands, NORTHCOM, SOUTHCOM, and CENTCOM,” McFarlane said. “In response to heightened global tensions, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s contingency plans with no notice.”

Putthoff has served as the 4SB commander for the past two years. During that period, he has successfully led the Soldiers through a multitude of training missions, rotations to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, and various other activities.

“Over the last two years the brigade has had 14 separate platoon and company sized elements participate in four combat Training Center rotations, 11 units deployed in support of combatant command requirements, 10 units on Prepared to deploy orders, support every exercise across Fort Carson, and Rough Riders were some of the first Soldiers deployed across the US in support of the national response to the COVID pandemic,” Putthoff said. “Our Soldiers deployed to New York, New Jersey, Los Angles, Seattle and Dallas to set conditions for medical personnel to support hospitals in the hardest hit areas. Everywhere there has been a need, Rough Riders have been present, charging up the hill to the point of need.”

Putthoff didn’t hesitate to express his trust and confidence in his successor, Agness.

“When most commanders start to think about the pending change of command, there is some trepidation about handing over the Soldiers and families we cherish to someone else,” Putthoff said. “As soon as I saw your name on the list to command the brigade, I stopped worrying and actually began looking forward to watching the incredible things you will accomplish with this extraordinary group of Soldiers and leaders.”

Agness said he is appreciative for the opportunity that is before him.

“To Maj. Gen. McFarlane, sir thank you for the opportunity to join this remarkable formation, and to contribute to a legacy of service that dates back to when the division was first established at Camp Green, North Carolina, on December 10th 1917,” Agness said. “To the Soldiers on the field, you look remarkable. Thank you for your service and exceptional professionalism. It is a true honor to be joining your ranks.”







