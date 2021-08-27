Regulators! Mount Up.

Story by Sgt. James Geelen

4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division

FORT CARSON, Colo. -Soldiers from 573rd Movement Control Team, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, deployed earlier this month to western Poland in support of the European deterrence mission.

The Movement Control Team performs administrative inspections and processing, along with in-transit visibility of incoming equipment and personnel between two points, Cpl. Mike Davis, diplomatic clearance inspector, 573rd MCT said.

“We have to do a lot of training on international laws to make sure the equipment is up to transportation standards and how to get equipment internationally accepted,” Davis said. “We have to know about customs and the environmental laws as well.”

The Regulators will be an integral part of the mission and play a key role in operations.

“We’re going to working with NATO and many of the different European countries,” said Staff Sgt. Jamie Falcone, detachment sergeant, 573rd MCT. “Our main area of operations will focus on Poland. However, we will be providing all modes of transportation support. It doesn’t matter if how the equipment will be moved, whether by rail, highway, sea, or air, our Soldiers will be involved.”

The MCT’s hard work and dedication to the mission has been noticed by their battalion leaders.

“I am excited for the Regulators and the 573rd MCT team, for them going to Poland,” said Lt. Col. Travis W. Hill, Sr., commander, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Inf. Div. “These Soldiers will be able to show off their in-transit visibility operations in support of Fifth Corps and everything they’re doing over there in Europe. I’m looking forward to hearing great things about these awesome Soldiers.”

The training the company has completed throughout the year in support of the Ivy Division has prepared the Soldiers and families for this deployment.

“The company works extremely hard in making sure the families are being informed and I know that will continue while we’re gone,” Falcone said. “When soldiers know that their families are taken care of, then they can focus on their jobs and they perform much better. I can trust my Soldiers to work hard, get the job done and we’ll be successful.”









NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 Story ID: 404172 Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US