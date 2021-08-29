USACE Memphis District Team deployed to Louisiana in support of FEMA Hurricane Ida relief efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., August 29, 2021 – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Memphis District deployed an Emergency Power Planning and Response Team (PRT) in support of FEMA’s Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.



The 13-member “Power Team” left on Aug. 28 to position itself prior to Hurricane Ida landfall so it can begin working as soon as possible with FEMA, state, local organizations to provide emergency temporary power. The Power PRT provides support ranging from technical expertise to turnkey installation of FEMA’s emergency generators at critical public facilities, such as hospitals and shelters.



Overall, USACE has received 10 FEMA Mission Assignments totaling approximately $13 million and alerted Planning & Response Teams for Debris, Temporary Roofing, Infrastructure Assessment, Temporary Housing, and Temporary Power in support of those missions.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has activated 10 of its Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), including the National Flood-Fight Materials Center, for the provision of technical assistance and for the management of flood-fighting supplies and equipment in preparation for Hurricane Ida.



Photo Caption: Memphis District’s Brain Schneider (left) and USACE Headquarter's Patsy Fletcher currently deployed to the Joint Field Office in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, having a teleconference with Memphis District Commander Col. Zachary Miller.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 Location: LA, US