Photo Essay: CSTX 78-21-04, other training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers ride in a military truck Aug. 27, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers ride in a military truck Aug. 27, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations at the installation. For fiscal year 2021, post officials are expecting more than 100,000 troops to have trained at the installation — the most in two years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Service members are shown in late August participating in training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Through the entire month, post officials with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security expected more than 12,000 troops to train on post for August 2021.



For fiscal year 2021, installation officials also expect the post to have supported more than 100,000 troops training at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.