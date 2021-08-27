Photo Essay: New fitness facility at Fort McCoy running track

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown Aug. 27, 2021, on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A new fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown Aug. 27, 2021, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., was the contractor for the construction. They were awarded the contract in July 2020, and the completion date is later in 2021. The fitness area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A new fitness facility at the Fort McCoy running track is shown Aug. 27, 2021, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., was the contractor for the construction.



They were awarded the contract in July 2020, and the completion date is later in 2021.



The fitness area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



