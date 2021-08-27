NEXCOM Participates in Virtual Textile and Clothing Technology Workshop

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), its business line Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) and its parent command, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) executed its first virtual webinar from Aug. 25-26, highlighting textile and uniform technology area. The workshop encompassed over 100 participants within industry and academia.



A number of NEXCOM leaders participated in a variety of information sessions and a panel discussion titled, ‘Demystify doing Business with Clothing and Textiles for NAVSUP, NEXCOM and NCTRF.’ NEXCOM leadership who participated in the two-day webinar included Laurra Winters, Director, NCTRF; Navy Cdr. Terri Gabriel, Deputy Commander Uniform Programs; Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Merchandising and Marketing Officer; and serving as keynote speaker, retired Navy Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, CEO, NEXCOM.



Serving for nearly 30 years in uniform as a Navy Supply Corps Officer, Bianchi shared with the group his sentiment and the importance of a safe, comfortable and functional uniform. “One can say that the readiness of our Navy warfighters intrinsically starts with the uniform that’s on their back and the gear they carry,” stated Bianchi. “There is plenty of ongoing research and development being accomplished in the areas of seamless knitting, cold weather gear experimentation and NWU Type III design refinement—just to name a few. But make no mistake, all of the advancements in uniforms and protective gear has at its foundation a strong partnership with industry, in particular the clothing and textile industrial base.”



The two-day webinar featured discussions on new and emerging technologies, as well as concepts and the importance of the textile industrial base to military uniforms and gear. The workshop was hosted by the Naval-X Northeast Tech Bridge, 401 Tech Bridge, the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network and the North Carolina Military Business Center. The group discussed opportunities for small business development, to address current capability gaps in textiles for uniform and protective clothing, and collaboration areas with industry and academia. NEXCOM’s participating leadership emphasized their commitment to establishing and maintaining close relationships with industry leaders and explained that such forums can help accelerate the connection.



Bianchi described two recent examples of successes where industry and NCTRF partnered to improve the safety and function of uniform and organizational components for the Navy fleet— the steam suit for submariners resulting in a new design and materials currently transitioning and the I Boot-5 for Navy warfighters which will meet the requirements to be worn in a variety of Navy environments.



“Events like this collaborative workshop serve an important role in highlighting the importance of building military/industry partnerships,” explained Bianchi. “I am optimistic about the future of clothing and textiles…whether research, design, testing, commercial manufacturing, or academia, all play a very important role to ensure our Navy warfighters never enter a fair fight—we always want the advantage, and are truly the world’s best Naval fighting force because of everyone’s contributions!”

