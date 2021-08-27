Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office offers OPSEC tips to be more vigilant

Courtesy Photo | Awareness about operations security, or OPSEC, for Department of Defense employees,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Awareness about operations security, or OPSEC, for Department of Defense employees, military members, and others is critical to mission success. During August and Antiterrorism Awareness Month, DOD personnel are reminded to remember OPSEC. (U.S. Army Graphic Illustration) see less | View Image Page

Operations security (OPSEC) is a process Soldiers, family members, and civilians use to protect critical information.



Soldiers use OPSEC to deny information to adversaries that would endanger the mission.



Family members can use OPSEC at home and at work to prevent personal information from getting to people who want to steal from them or harm them.



Do you know?



• What is your unit or organization’s critical information that needs to be safeguarded?



• What critical information are you responsible for?



• How the threat is trying to obtain your critical information?



• What steps are you taking to protect your critical information?



• Who is your OPSEC officer?



Some family information that is critical to protect includes personal and medical information, home address and phone numbers, financial information (account numbers), Social Security numbers, family member information (names/date of birth), family routines and vacations, driver’s license numbers, medical records, and passwords.



Follow these steps to help keep your family safe:



• Establish security protocols on blogs or webpages, such as encryption and password protection.



• Think of public internet outlets as the front page of a local newspaper. You may be publishing useful information to criminals and terrorists.



• Check every privacy setting in your social media platforms and set your visibility to “friends only.”



• Ask yourself, “What could the wrong person do with this information?”



• Limit any details about upcoming deployments, temporary duty assignments, or work performed.



• Avoid providing identifying information that would allow someone to target you or your family, such as your address, the school your child attends, or pictures of your child. These could provide clues that would enable predators to locate you and your family.



• Before posting a photo or video, make sure it does not give away sensitive information.



• Use an email address that does not contain personal information.



• Ensure younger members of the family understand what they can and cannot post online.



For more information about OPSEC, Antiterrorism Awareness Month, Antiterrorism Awareness Training, U.S. Army iWATCH, or other antiterrorism-related issues, call the Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.)