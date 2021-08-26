Photo Essay: CSTX 78-21-04 training operations at Fort McCoy, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 78-21-04 are shown Aug. 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Thousands of service members participated in the exercise and training took place across many areas of Fort McCoy. The exercise training was part of nearly 12,000 troops who trained at Fort McCoy in August 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations for the 78th Training Division Combat Support Training Exercise 78-21-04 are shown Aug. 4, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Thousands of service members participated in the exercise and training took place across many areas of Fort McCoy.



The exercise training was part of nearly 12,000 troops who trained at Fort McCoy in August 2021.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.