179th Airlift Wing selected as preferred location for Air National Guard’s first Cyber Warfare Wing

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The Department of the Air Force announced yesterday it has identified Ohio’s Mansfield-Lahm Air National Guard Base as the preferred location for a new Cyber Warfare Wing mission. The transformation will support Air Combat Command’s future requirements and result in operational mission changes, including an increase of approximately 175 Airmen and associated infrastructure support.



To advance the new cyber mission at Mansfield-Lahm ANG Base, the Air Force is looking to retire eight C-130H Hercules from its aging inventory at the 179th Airlift Wing as part of its fiscal year 2022 budget proposal.



“Retiring these legacy aircraft will create the fiscal and manpower flexibility required to design and field the future force needed to meet national defense requirements,” said Lt. Gen. David Nahom, Plans and Programs deputy chief of staff.



Ohio Governor Mike DeWine applauded the U.S. Air Force's announcement in a press release from his office last night, "I spoke directly with the Secretary of the Air Force today who gave me this outstanding news," said Governor DeWine. "Ohio is gaining a leading-edge mission that will strengthen the fabric of the military community and further solidify Ohio as a national leader in cybersecurity excellence. Not only will this new mission bring more jobs into the community, but it will also spur more economic growth and create new opportunities for industry and academic growth. This is a tremendous win for Mansfield and for the entire state."



The additional 175 positions coming to the Mansfield ANGB are STEM and IT focused, bolstering Ohio’s efforts to gain a competitive advantage in the workforce by attracting in-demand cybersecurity jobs.



“This selection will build on the 179th Airlift Wing’s legacy of excellence to begin a new chapter in the cyber warfare domain,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general. “The transition to a cyber-wing places the Ohio National Guard at the forefront of leveraging cutting edge technologies and capabilities for national defense and mitigating emerging threats.”



Ohio was one of two locations under consideration, with the other being the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota. Among the criteria considered in the decision were manpower, recruiting, and retention; building capacity and connectivity; environmental; construction costs; and cost of living.



Col. Todd Thomas, 179th AW commander, announced the selection to the members of the unit and stressed that he is confident in the airmen’s ability to take on the coming challenges.



“The announcement from the SECAF yesterday, selecting the 179th Airlift Wing as the first Air National Guard Cyberspace Wing, sets the stage for the journey towards a mission capable cyber wing. I have high expectations for this new capability and see this as a long term win for the Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, and the nation.”



Thomas acknowledged that while he believes this is an opportunity for Mansfield, it is important to acknowledge the difficult transition it is for the passionate aviation community that helped shape the heritage and culture of this community. The community has supported the airlift mission for generations, dating back to their transition from fighter aircraft to the C-130B model in the 1970’s.



“Since becoming the Wing Commander, I have always told our Airmen we must do everything in our ability to “keep the front gate open” and flex to whatever mission allows us to be viable well into the future and aligns with the National Defense Strategy. I am extremely confident our Airmen are capable of shifting focus from tactical air-land and air-drop operations to the cyber battlefield. I look forward to what our Airmen will bring to the cyber fight!”



Thomas ensures wing leadership will help Airmen in aviation based career fields transition into new roles, whether they decide that is with the new mission or seeking new roles within the state or across the U.S. Air Force.



“The Airmen of the 179th Airlift Wing are confident, resilient, and well-suited for whatever the task or mission that comes our way – today and tomorrow, “It’s the Mansfield way.”