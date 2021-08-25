Augusta Market strengthens DoD’s medical readiness, promises better patient experience

Fort Gordon, GA – U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and the new Augusta market director, Colonel Heidi Mon, hosted a ceremony at the Dwight David Eisenhower Army Medical Center ushering in the new Military Health System market.



Augusta is on the leading edge of the Military Health System’s historic change, following its certification ceremony by the DHA on August 25. By standing up the Augusta market, DHA enables greater collaboration across military hospitals and clinics strengthening the medical readiness of service members and enabling these facilities to deliver better care and a better patient experience.



“The Eisenhower family of professionals is proud to be the flagship of the Augusta military medical market and we look forward to the continued and elevated collaboration and partnership under DHA and with all of our partners in delivering 5-star health care to all of our beneficiaries,” said Colonel Heidi Mon, Augusta Military Medical Market Director.

The Augusta market consists of 3 military medical treatment facilities supporting Fort Gordon, Rodriguez Army Health Clinic, Puerto Rico and U.S. Southern Command. The market serves a collective population of about 100,000 eligible Military Health System beneficiaries.



As part of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, the Military Health System is transitioning administration and management of all military and hospitals and clinics to DHA. To do so effectively, DHA chose a “market approach,” based on the six Enhanced Multi-Service Markets already in place. Markets are groups of hospitals and clinics working together in a geographic area operating as a system to support the sharing of patients, staff, functions, budget, and more across all market facilities.



“Our goal throughout this transition remains the same – support our warfighters and care for our patients,” said Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, DHA Director. “In fact, that’s why we decided the market approach is most appropriate for our system. It helps create a flexible, integrated health system that best supports the operational demands of the Department, and it meets the needs of our patients. In my eyes, that’s a win-win.”

