Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded MNDPI Pacific JV of Honolulu, Hawaii a $88 million firm-fixed-priced modification contract today for architect-engineer (AE) services on various structural and waterfront projects primarily under the cognizance of the Pacific area of responsibility (AOR).



The work to be performed provides for AE services on the execution and delivery of military construction project documentation; functional analysis and concept development workshops; design charrettes; design-build request for proposal; design-bid-build design contract documents; technical surveys and reports including concept and engineering studies, site engineering investigation, topographic survey, geotechnical investigation, hazardous material survey, munitions of explosive concern survey, hydrographic survey; construction cost estimates; collateral equipment buy packages; comprehensive interior design; and post construction award services.



Work on this contract will be performed at various Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific AOR including, but not limited to Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands, Australia, Japan and Hawaii.



The term of this contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of July 2025.

Hawaii Business Awarded Architect-Engineering Contract, by KRISTA CUMMINS