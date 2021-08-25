Fort McCoy recognizes Women’s Equality Day with special observance

Fort McCoy community members gathered in person and virtually to celebrate Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 19.



The guest speaker was Command Sgt. Maj. Latisha Turner with 1st Regiment, 291st Brigade Support Battalion. Turner spoke about some of the prominent figures of the women’s suffrage movement, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, and Sojourner Truth.



“They used their powerful voices to take a stand and make a statement. Their voices, coming together as one, opened doors to endless possibilities,” Turner said.



Turner also mentioned some of the less well-known figures of the suffragist movement, such as Susette La Flesche Tibbles, a Native American Omaha suffragist, and Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, the first Chinese-American woman to earn a doctorate in the United States.



“Many of these courageous women … did not live to see voting rights for women come to pass, but they sure led a good fight and paved the way to where we are today,” Turner said.



“The future is us coming together to ensure all genders continue to have equality. Equality is a human right that should not be denied but embraced, protected and preserved.”



At the behest of Rep. Bella Abzug of New York in 1971 and passed in 1973, Congress designated Aug. 26 as “Women’s Equality Day,” according to nationalwomenshistoryalliance.org. The date was selected to commemorate the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, granting women the right to vote. This was the culmination of a massive, peaceful civil-rights movement by women that had its formal beginnings in 1848 at the world’s first women’s rights convention, in Seneca Falls, N.Y.



Fort McCoy’s observance was organized by the Equal Opportunity Office. The next observance will be for Hispanic Heritage Month, which is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.



