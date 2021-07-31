Sporting KC salutes the military

Kansas City, Kan. - Sporting Kansas City honored military members from different branches, including Kansas National Guard Soldiers, during their fourth annual Sporting Salutes event before their match against FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park stadium in Kansas City, July 31, 2021.

As the game began, military members were recognized for their support during COVID-19 response operations. Those honorees included the guest of honor, Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the Kansas National Guard adjutant general; distinguished Kansas Army National Guard Soldier Lt. Col. Gleb Gluhovsky, 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation Regiment; and the distinguished Kansas Air National Guard Airmen Tech Sgt. Shawn Allen, 190th Medical Group.

“Sporting KC is one of the jewels of the community, so to be here with the rest of the city to celebrate feels really good,” said Gluhovksy.

Gluhovsky, a refugee from the former Soviet Union, serves in the Kansas Army National Guard as an aeromedical physician assistant in Topeka. He has unselfishly volunteered for three COVID-19 response missions; the Liberal Community Testing Site, the Mobile Testing Team and the Mobile Vaccination Team aiding communities throughout Kansas since April of 2020.

“Once I got my citizenship, I wanted to pay back my debt of gratitude to the country, '' said Gluhovsky. “It has been a wonderful career of 22 years now.”

Four medical Soldiers, who aided in the state’s COVID-19 response, stood by as the Honorary Litter Team during the game. The litter team; Staff Sgt. Nicholas Watkins and Sgt. Jared Lyle of the Kansas Medical Detachment along with Pfc. Emily Kern and Spc. Roy Manns of the 1077th Ground Ambulance Company, also received honors.

Three UH-60 Black Hawks of the 1st Bn., 108th Avn. Regt. performed the flyover following the national anthem, while service members from various units were in the stands to show their support for the home team.

“As Guardsmen, we are the community, not just part of the community,” said Weishaar. “So it’s very important for us to come out here and interact with our neighbors. There could be someone who lives right next to you here tonight and you wouldn’t even know it. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the Kansas City area or if it’s in Liberal, Kansas, every part of our state is us.”

Sporting KC hosted a showcase of different Kansas Army National Guard vehicles outside of the stadium. Fans were able to explore to interact with military vehicles such as the an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, brought by the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery Brigade, a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle from the 635th Regional Support Group, ana M997A2 Truck Ambulance, and a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-TerrainAll Terrain Vehicle provided by 69th Troop Command.

While waiting for their turn in the vehicles, Kansas Guardsmen gave young and old fans the chance to challenge them to a friendly push-up challenge.

“Events like these are really awesome, especially for our newer Soldiers,” said Staff Sgt. Shawn Collins, 2nd Bn.,130th FA Brig. “They get a chance to come out here and see something cool that they’ve never seen before.”

