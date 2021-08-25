Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermont National Guard Soldiers support Afghanistan evacuation

    Vermont National Guard Press Release Graphic

    Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more

    COLCHESTER, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Story by Marcus Tracy 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    Vermont National Guard units deployed to U.S. Central Command are currently serving in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

    A small contingent from the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan earlier this month to support security operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Additional units from 3-172 IN (MTN) currently support Special Immigration Visa holders processing through locations within U.S. Central Command.

    “Our Soldiers from Task Force Avalanche trained and deployed to support their combatant commander in whatever mission they might be assigned,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general. “While we can’t always predict exactly what that mission may look like, I know our Soldiers are ready and will excel in this important humanitarian mission.”

    Task Force Avalanche, comprised of Soldiers from Vermont’s 3-172 IN (MTN), as well as elements from several other states including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Colorado, deployed to locations within U.S. Central Command in February, 2021. As part of U.S. Army Central, Task Force Avalanche primarily serves Operation Spartan Shield which provides a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia to strengthen defense relationships and build partnerships.

    In addition, units of the 86th IBCT (MTN) deployed to Kosovo in support of U.S. Europe Command are preparing to assist the Department of State by temporarily housing Special Immigrant Visa holders, if necessary. The 86th IBCT (MTN) assumed operational control of Regional Command-East, headquartered at Camp Bondsteel, last month. Regional Command-East represents a full complement of contributing NATO and partner nations, and it is organized with four multinational elements, in addition to the RC-E headquarters.

    These operations follow through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States over the last twenty years. Due to operational tempo, involved units are not available for media requests.

    For additional questions contact VTNG Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:57
    Story ID: 403871
    Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US 
    Web Views: 70
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont National Guard Soldiers support Afghanistan evacuation, by Marcus Tracy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Vermont National Guard Press Release Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Afghanevacuation
    eucomafgevac
    kabul uscentcom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT