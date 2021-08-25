Vermont National Guard Soldiers support Afghanistan evacuation

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

Vermont National Guard units deployed to U.S. Central Command are currently serving in support of Operation Allies Refuge.



A small contingent from the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan earlier this month to support security operations at the Hamid Karzai International Airport. Additional units from 3-172 IN (MTN) currently support Special Immigration Visa holders processing through locations within U.S. Central Command.



“Our Soldiers from Task Force Avalanche trained and deployed to support their combatant commander in whatever mission they might be assigned,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont’s adjutant general. “While we can’t always predict exactly what that mission may look like, I know our Soldiers are ready and will excel in this important humanitarian mission.”



Task Force Avalanche, comprised of Soldiers from Vermont’s 3-172 IN (MTN), as well as elements from several other states including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Colorado, deployed to locations within U.S. Central Command in February, 2021. As part of U.S. Army Central, Task Force Avalanche primarily serves Operation Spartan Shield which provides a U.S. military posture in Southwest Asia to strengthen defense relationships and build partnerships.



In addition, units of the 86th IBCT (MTN) deployed to Kosovo in support of U.S. Europe Command are preparing to assist the Department of State by temporarily housing Special Immigrant Visa holders, if necessary. The 86th IBCT (MTN) assumed operational control of Regional Command-East, headquartered at Camp Bondsteel, last month. Regional Command-East represents a full complement of contributing NATO and partner nations, and it is organized with four multinational elements, in addition to the RC-E headquarters.



These operations follow through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States over the last twenty years. Due to operational tempo, involved units are not available for media requests.



For additional questions contact VTNG Public Affairs Officer, Maj. Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@mail.mil.