Lost woman located and saved through First Air Force/interagency effort

Photo By MICHAEL DOUGHERTY | SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Three teams of Civil Air Patrol volunteers located and...... read more read more Photo By MICHAEL DOUGHERTY | SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Three teams of Civil Air Patrol volunteers located and returned to safety a 78 year-old woman who had wandered away from a memory care facility. This was the first recorded "save" using a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS). see less | View Image Page

A 78-year-old woman who had become lost was located, rescued and returned to safety as the result of the combined efforts of First Air Force and its interagency partners across the Southeast.



The N.C. Emergency Management Association requested assistance through 1AF’s Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC), after a 78-year-old woman wandered away from her senior living home. The AFRCC coordinated with the Air Force’s official auxiliary, the Civil Air Patrol, which responded by assisting local authorities with two ground teams and a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) drone team.



CAP’s North Carolina Wing sUAS team – Maj. Ricky Jones, Maj. Doug Moody and Capt. Robert Rimmer, team leader – employed the device after deploying to Scotland County, N.C. There, they were able to use the system to successfully locate the missing woman, and it marked the CAP’s first recorded “save” using the sUAS, according to the Civil Air Patrol’s national headquarters.



Following the woman’s safe return, 1AF recognized the sUAS and CAP ground teams for their significant contribution to another life saved.



“As a Total Force partner and Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, one of CAP’s many roles is to search for and find lost individuals,” said Brig. Gen. William D. Betts, 1AF vice commander. “This most recent save is a testament to their selfless devotion of time, energy, and expertise towards the well-being of our communities.”